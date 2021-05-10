Is Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel A Myth Or A Mysterious Real Person?

As ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ gears up for the fourth season, fans ask the question of whether the character of Mrs. Maisel, Midge, is inspired from a real-life figure.

Amazon Prime has been giving other streaming services a run for their money when it comes to streaming international content that not only gets accepted well by the audience but also hits the right notes on the critical scale. ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ is one such Prime juggernaut that has amassed a universal fan-following. The period comedy-drama is based in 1950s America, a time where patriarchy was the law of the land and casual misogyny was a norm for every household.

In that post- WW2 world is set this wonderful story of a housewife who discovers her knack for stand-up comedy and instead of just sitting around, keeping her dream shut in a closet, she actually goes out and does it. And after the series premiered in March 2017 on Amazon Prime, it has become one of the most successful series on the platform. Grabbing a Golden Globe Award and quite a few Primetime Emmys, the series has run for three successful seasons. But fans have been asking one crucial question, whether Midge is based on a real person or is entirely fictional. Let’s dig in.

Highlights —

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ recap

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ story

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is based on a real person

On March 17, Prime Video launched ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, a period comedy-drama series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, and starring Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen in the lead roles as the Maisels, Miriam, and Joel. While the first season mainly dealt with introducing us to the various characters in the story, we come to know about the estranged relationship between the husband and wife.

After angrily delivering a set at a club, she realizes her hidden talent and by the end of the season, she is nailing the stand-up comedy scene in New York. Rest of the two seasons deal with her struggles as a comedian, while she also struggles with emotional baggage that comes with a broken marriage.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ isn’t Rachel Brosnahan’s first role!

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ review

The series features some amazing set-pieces, in lines with the 50s New York which was high on colour, partying, and money and booze. The vibe is set from the first few episodes itself. On top of that, almost everything about this wonderful series oozes class, meticulous details, and amazing performances. Talking about the performance, it’s Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. Maisel that takes away the credit for most of it. Whether she’s performing on-stage, or she is dealing with her family issues, Rachel has understood every emotion and played them like a pro on-screen.

Related: Everything About The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Plot

In addition, the series is funny when it wants to be and emotional when it’s the need of the hour. This self-awareness is rare in today’s television, especially the comedy genre. Kudos to the creators, the writers and the performers, who collectively make this series binge-worthy.

Is Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel based on a real person?

Now, over time, many fans have donned their detective hats on and asked questions whether Mrs. Maisel is a completely original creation or she finds inspiration in a real-person. The answer is yes and no. While not directly lifted from real events or any real person, the series does take inspiration from real-life figures for many plot points and the characters. While female comedians such as Joan Rivers and Phyllis Diller served as slight inspiration for the series, our lead gal was actually inspired by the series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s father Don Sherman. Yes, you heard that right! And we aren’t even making this up or plain guessing, it has been confirmed by Amy herself in an interview with Women’s Health magazine.

Related: Amy Sherman Palladino Finally Reveals Who The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Based On!

Credits: The List

Like Mrs. Maisel, Don was actually a stand-up comedian in New York and he told Amy about all the stuff they did in the city as stand-up comedians, such as opening the shows for jazz singers as the music and comedy go hand in hand in those days. So, while Amy clears that Mrs. Maisel has a personality of her own, the entire world that she weaved around her was somehow based on her father’s experiences as a stand-up comic in the era where the series is set.

Now that was unexpected! And now that the curiosity has been quenched, let’s collectively wait for the fourth season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, which was announced back in 2019.

Tell us in the comments whether you think that ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a completely fictional character or you have dug out something Amy isn’t telling us!