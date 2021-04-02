All Your Dreams About Sherlock Season 5 Will Hit Rock Bottom After Reading This

The show’s creator seems far too busy making a whole new TV series!

For a show that is so popular and so beloved, ‘Sherlock’ is finding it notoriously hard to make new seasons. Not just the fans, but also the cast is more than ready to reprise their various roles and immerse themselves — and consequently, us — in the world of ‘Sherlock’.

A modernised adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic series following Sherlock Holmes that transported the character to present-day London, the show premiered in 2010 on BBC. But over the course of 10 years, the show has managed to give us brilliant — but only — 4 seasons.

Two days late but ✌️✌️✌️ https://t.co/sUZnORJdAy — Benedict Cumberbatch (@Cumberbitches) July 28, 2020

Even between seasons 3 and 4, the detective mystery show kept us waiting a very long time, with season 4 finally releasing in 2017, an impossible three years later.

What isn’t working out? Why is it taking so long? Is season 5 of ‘Sherlock’ planned?

Benedict Cumberbatch is more than ready for ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 to happen

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the eccentric but brilliant Sherlock on the show, has actually said that ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 could definitely happen someday. Except, that day isn’t going to be anytime soon, unfortunately.

Benedict Cumberbatch is ready for ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 to happen

In an interview with “Collider”, the actor said, “I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know”. He went on to talk about how the other key players for the show, including Martin Freeman, who plays his best friend on the show, had their plates full at the moment. But, he continued, “Who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script’, maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now”.

Video Credits: Collider Interviews

While the actors seem to be busy, the creators are not far behind! In fact, one thing that makes ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 a doomed possibility is that its creator is tasked to make a whole new show.

For ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 not happening, this show is to be blamed!

Steven Moffat, one of the major creators behind ‘Sherlock’, is creating a new thriller for Amazon Studios.

Video Credits: Lorraine

The streaming platform has greenlit a show called ‘The Devil’s Hour’, on which Moffat is working. He is also partnering up with Sue Vertue, another alumnus of ‘Sherlock’. The series is supposed to be a philosophical horror-thriller about a woman who wakes up every night at 3.33 am exactly.

Given the fact that Moffat is known to work on his plot and characters with intricate detail, there’s definitely going to be no time left to renew ‘Sherlock’ now. This, coupled with the casts’ unavailability, there’s no hope for a new season. At least, in the near future.