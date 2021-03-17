After Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown Is Getting Her Own Better Call Saul

‘Stranger Things’ is the most popular show on Netflix. The show proved crucial in cementing the OTT platform as an independent media giant. Now, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, is getting her own spin-off. This could mean Eleven go the way of ‘Better Call Saul’ and get an exclusive storyline dedicated to her. Will Stranger Things universe be a success taking the Breaking Bad universe road?

‘Stranger Things’ beamed into our hearts in 2016, quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The series is all set to debut with its fourth season, and Millie’s new contract states that she would get to be a large part of the new spin-off project.

‘Stranger Things’ is an odd-duck as far as streaming services are concerned. It was a horror show, one of the most challenging genres to write and produce. Yet, with their unique humour and nostalgic storytelling, the Duffer brothers created a critical masterpiece.

Soon, the show has become a fan favourite and started touching hearts everywhere. Now, with a spin-off on the cards, Eleven’s route seems to be the most obvious way to go. The Eleven spin-off of ‘Stranger Things’ is the first time that Netflix would create a proper brand for one of its properties. And its success depends on Millie Bobby Brown’s young shoulders.

If the show succeeds, Netflix will keep focusing on making more original shows and creating a unique brand of content that appeals to their audience. ‘Stranger Things’ was not meant to become a phenomenon. And yet, it proved everyone wrong with its run.

Could the new Millie Bobby Brown spin-off do the same?

What we know till now?

Millie Bobby Brown getting her own ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series means that the show will probably deal with Eleven’s journey as an individual. We know that Eleven was raised in an experimental facility. She has had repeatedly faced problems in making friends and integrating into society.

The overwhelming sense of dread that Eleven’s journey in ‘Stranger Things’ Netflix carries means that this show is all set to be emotionally harrowing and scary all at the same time. The story of Eleven would be dealing with a multitude of monsters that she has, from her trauma to the dangerous foes that rest in the Upside Down.

Eleven’s journey can deal with a lot of things. Her relationship with Hopper, who is all set to return in season 4, could become a coming-of-age story. Or, they could take the true-blue ‘Stranger Things’ route and explore the facility that Eleven comes from and how her family came to be parts of this sinister storyline.

In making this show, Millie Bobby Brown will be pulling a ‘Better Call Saul’. And as with ‘Better Call Saul’, it’s a risky endeavour. She’d have to draw on the broad audience of ‘Stranger Things’ and give a voice to Eleven’s story that makes sense as a standalone show.

Eleven’s story

Millie Bobby Brown getting her own ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off show does not come as a surprise. She has been very successful of late. She reportedly pulled strings to get the spin-off written into her new contract with Netflix. So, she might be playing a much larger role in the making of the show as well.

Will Stranger Things universe be a success taking the Breaking Bad universe road?

This is not new territory for Millie, who has been an executive producer on the movie ‘Damsels’. With her debut ‘Enola Holmes’ becoming hugely popular and her history acting in ‘Stranger Things’, she would be the perfect storyteller for Eleven’s story. If she plays the producer, she might get to move the story in directions that the Duffer Brothers haven’t foreseen yet.

She has proven her track record with telling adolescent stories about feminism and individuality with ‘Enola Holmes’ and her future work is all set to go by the same image.

‘Stranger Things’ has kept things fresh by bringing new engaging topics to the forefront. A dynamic story makes it difficult for Millie, who would have to deal with the pressure of sticking with the show’s growing canon as she works on the spin-off.

However, the silver lining is the fact that ‘Stranger Things’ started a movement, and with the 16-year-old protege helming the spin-off project there are good things to be expected soon. Maybe Eleven’s story would set off Netflix on the path of becoming far more important than network television ever had the chance to be.

With the new story coming out of the ‘Stranger Things’ universe, the spin-off is all set to become the new hot stuff to watch on Netflix.

So, Netflix will be looking towards Millie Bobby Brown as one of the producers to tell a story that would be just as famous as ‘Stranger Things’. Could Eleven’s story replicate the success of ‘Stranger Things’? That is the question that needs to be asked.