TV & WEB

After Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown Is Getting Her Own Better Call Saul

Millie Bobby Brown to get her own ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
The Producers Of The League Finally Break Their Silence On Season 8
No Newer Articles