Everything You Need To Know About After Life Season 4 Release Date

Since 2019, ‘After Life’ has been ruling the hearts of the audience season after season. It is the latest product of Ricky Gervais, who not just does the writing, directing and producing, but also stars in the show as Tony. His character is grieving the loss of his beloved wife because of cancer. He goes through pangs of anger, depression, and mental health problems, as he walks through the whole mourning process in the company of his dog and the eccentric residents of Tambury.

‘After Life’ Season 1 and season 2 became a rage and took Tony from a vulnerable mental state to a much healthier place than before. However, he is still struggling to restart his life without Lisa. In season 3, Tony learns essential lessons from his neighbours.

The answer is a big no because Ricky Gervais ditched his “quality over quantity” mantra. He talked about the prospects of ‘After Life’ Season 4 on Radiotimes, “I’m sure this should be it. I don’t think I can top that ending”. So, we can be sure that ‘After Life’ Season 4 won’t happen.

‘After Life’s’ finale episode was struck between a conclusive and an ambiguous ending. Though Tamworth’s residents came together to enjoy the town fair and do the quintessential “happily ever after”, we found Tony walking off with Brandy the dog, as they faded with the season’s end. Many people couldn’t understand the intention of Ricky Gervais behind the final scene. He elaborated it to DigitalSpy, “It’s just that life goes on, you know? That’s what the ending is saying. ‘We all die, but not today'”.

We can expect a reunion after maybe ten years in the form of a Netflix special rather than an entire season. Ricky Gervais has previously done the same with ‘The Office’, ‘Extras’ and ‘Derek’. Some fans hope that ‘After Life’ may return as a movie in the vein of David Brent’s ‘Life on the Road’. A lot of time needs to pass to see what happens to Tony and if he has been able to cope with grief for a long time. If season 4 of ‘After Life’ happens, we’d like to see if Tambury Gazette continues to survive in the times of electronic media. Also, Tony’s relationship with Ashley Jensen’s character, Emma, is yet to be explored. We saw the romance blooming, but the series ended before anything could materialize.

