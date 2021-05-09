ABC’s Big Sky: Separating Facts From Fiction

Fans of the true-crime drama ‘Big Sky’ keep wondering if the show is based on a true story due to the complex and highly crafted characters, as well as the real hunt for a murderer working as a long-haul trucker.

‘Big Sky’ is a true crime show based on the book “The Highway”. It is about two detectives that work together to find two missing teenage girls. Because of the complex characters and who is revealed to be the serial killer, fans ask if the show and the book are based on a true story. Googling serial killers that drive trucks will make it even more plausible for the fans to think it could be based on a true story.

Highlights –

Real-life murderers that were truckers

‘Big Sky’s’ complex characters

The show ‘Big Sky’ is based on a book

Related: Big Sky Season 2 Will Solve ABC’s 10:00 Pm Problem

Real-life murderers that were truckers

When googling “murderer that was a trucker“, there are many names that come up, so it would make sense that people would think that one of these serial killers would serve as inspiration for the book or the show. According to “FleetOwner”, the FBI says that long-haul truckers are the perfect serial killers due to their transportation mode.

They are never in one place for a very long time, and they usually pick their victims at random. It is harder to catch a serial killer when they don’t have personal connections to the victims. An example of one of these murderers is Adam Leroy Lane, who would break into random women’s houses and stab them. He was linked to 3 women, but police think that he has killed many more women. The media dubbed him as the highway killer. Here is Ranker‘s list of 12 terrifying truck drivers who committed murders while on the road.

‘Big Sky’s’ complex characters

From the first scene in the pilot episode, the audience can tell that they will be dealing with very complex and dramatic characters. Jenny Hoyt is sitting in a café with tears running down her face.

Jesse James Keitel returns on ‘Big Sky’ with big news

We are already wondering, “What is wrong with her?” It is a hook to keep us engaged in the show, and it is interesting to meet one of the main characters in pain. We see her in an emotional and challenging time in her life instead of seeing her at her best.

Related: Jesse James Hints At Big Changes On ABC’s Big Sky

We soon realize why Jenny is acting the way she is, and we understand her and disapprove of Cassie in the first few minutes of being introduced to her on the show. The fact that the show does not present any of these characters at their best makes them more genuine.

Video Credits: ABC

We can connect to them faster than if we were introduced to happy characters because we all have our good qualities and faults. We even empathize with the truck driver, who we later find out is the missing girls’ cause because he is stagnant in life. He is 38 years old, still living with his mother, and his mother has no problems letting him know that he is an embarrassment as a son. Although we may not understand why he copes with his issues in such a violent manner, we know why he has these issues in the first place.

The show ‘Big Sky’ is based on a book

Video Credits: Denver7 – The Denver Channel

C.J Box is the author of the book called “The Highway”, which is the basis of the show ‘Big Sky’. In an interview that is mentioned on “Distractify”, he does note that the story came to him when reading about a real-life case involving the FBI looking for a long-haul trucker serial killer.

Still, none of the book characters was based on real people. Long-haul truckers are daunting serial killers because, as mentioned before in this post, they are transient killers and never stay in the same spot for very long, which makes them very difficult to catch. It sounds like the perfect serial killer for a book!