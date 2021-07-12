Shoutout To All The Romantics! A Walk To Remember And The Notebook Gets A Reboot

Good omens for ‘A Walk To Remember’ and ‘The Notebook’ reboot make fans celebrate in advance.

Fans still miss the fresh-faced Mandy Moore and Shane West in ‘A Walk To Remember’, and the countryside romance by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in ‘The Notebook’. Both the films based on Nicolas Sparks’ novels were blockbusters of their time.

These movies have been more than a chick-flick, and audiences of all ages and groups want to watch the old school romance, because of the lack of such innocent content in today’s time. Early hints give positive signals about the reboot of ‘A Walk To Remember’ and ‘The Notebook’.

‘A Walk to Remember’, directed by Adam Shankman, follows a spoilt brat and popular high schooler Landon Carter (West) as he falls head over heels for Jamie Sullivan (Moore) — a girl he and his friends once made fun of. The two develop a strong connection while both work on a play together. Landon confesses his love but Jamie tells him about her fatal disease. Langdon stays with Jamie and marries her though he knew that his relationship may not have a happy ending.

WHEN MANDY MOORE WAS HEAD OVER HEELS IS LOVE WITH SHANE WEST

‘A Walk to Remember’ still remains the favourite Nicolas Sparks book-to-movie adaptations for many. Mandy Moore wants ‘Lady Bird’ actress Beanie Feldstein to play her character, Jamie. Moore was recently seen in “This Is Us” and was appreciated for playing her part so well. Her interest in the reboot can translate into Hollywood’s interest in rebooting the old school romance. With the ongoing pandemic, viewers want stuff like that to bask in the warmth of true love.

Fans want to know if they can see Moore making a cameo in the reboot of ‘The Walk To Remember’ just like Bill Murray did in 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters’ remake and Johnny Depp did in the ‘21 Jump Street’ reprise in 2012. Moore jokingly quipped, “I could play Landon’s mother at this point”.

While reminiscing about her days in ‘A Walk To Remember’, Moore explained that the project was special for her because she developed a crush on West in real life.

“He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him” Moore said.

She added,

“I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl”.

RYAN GOSLING COULDN’T STAND RACHAEL MCADAMS ON ‘THE NOTEBOOK’

The same sense of excitement was seen for the reboot of ‘The Notebook’ that made Ryan Gosling and Rachael McAdams the stars. Unlike Mandy Moore, Ryan Gosling despised her co-star in the beginning. Their mutual hatred for each other almost ended the movie in the middle. Later, they worked it out and were dating on and off till 2009. Gosling had asked the producers to replace the actress as he could not do anything to his character with her. ‘The Notebook’ is getting a Broadway Musical reboot with other actors playing the parts Gosling and McAdams played.

THE REBOOT WILL SURELY HAPPEN SOONER OR LATER

Currently the official status of the reboot of ‘A Walk to Remember’ and ‘The Notebook’ isn’t confirmed but the early signs hint that Hollywood would reprise the films that made fans believe in selfless love. The reboot would be attempted by some production house who would sense the amount of excitement among the fans to see the love story play again in a different scenario.

