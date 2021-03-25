A.P. Bio Renewed For Season 4 At Peacock: Release Date Confirmation

‘A.P. Bio’ is an American comedy sitcom created by Mike O’Brien and is now being produced by NBC. The show tells the story of a former Harvard philosophy professor called Jack Carson Griffin, played by Glenn Howerton, who goes back to his native city growing up, Toledo, Ohio, and has to start over as a high school professor.

Peacock announced its first renewal. The show ‘A.P. Bio’ will be back for season 4 on the streaming platform with 8 new episodes in 2021. The announcement was made through a video.

Mike O’Brien said in his announcement, “Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes. We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season 3 was the most fun we’ve had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format”.

We still do not have an exact date for the release but we already know it is going to be in 2021 for sure. Fans can be excited about it because it will be out soon, probably around the second term of 2021.

The show was originally released on NBC, but it was later on cancelled after season 2. Since NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock, was lacking a lot of original content, NBC and ‘A.P. Bio’ writers decided, together with NBC, to get the show back for a third season with 8 episodes. The show not only came back but also turned out to be a big success.

NBC made the right choice by shortening the number of episodes and putting them out on Peacock. This decision was beneficial not only for the show that now is going to be back for a fourth season but also for the streaming service that now has its name out there.

Can the fans expect a fifth season in the future? We don’t know yet, but we definitely hope so. Let us know what you think about the show. Drop your comments in the box below!