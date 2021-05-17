Yes, You Got That Right! 90 Day Fiance All Set To Release Soon: Here Are All The Details

The American cast members of ‘90 Day Fiance’ have had quite the adventure taking the American and global audience all around the world to where the love of their lives live. From travelling to the middle east, Africa, Russia, Australia, and all the way down to India, the series has been popular and has had its audience glued to its TV screen since 2014.

Even though the series is currently in its eighth instalment, the news about a new season has already begun to make the rounds. So, what are the ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 release dates, cast, plot, and other latest details? Read on to know more.

After a successful drama-filled season 7, fans were beyond ecstatic to know that season 8 was right around the corner. While the eighth instalment did start off as exciting, like any new season would, fans were not very pleased with the direction the season was going in.

Starting off with Brandon and Julia. The American farm boy meets Russian go-go dancer story has been just as fascinating as one would’ve anticipated. Jovi and Yara began their 90-day journey not knowing how bumpy the road would be ahead. Keeping in mind Yara had a miscarriage and Jovi’s carefree lifestyle does not make the situation any better, fans are yet to witness the final outcome of whether the two walk down the aisle on not.

Yes, you read that right! ’90 Day Fiance’ is all set to release soon. Here are all the details

Zied and Rebecca, who first appeared on ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’, returned back to the series with more drama and a constant debate whether Zied really loved Rebecca or not. His recent “excuse” was that he did not want to marry Rebecca yet because of his beliefs. Adding name to another fiance who could potentially be “here just for a green card” is Natalie Mordovtseva from Kyiv. This couple had all the valid reasons to break up in season 8 of ‘90 Day Fiance’. While Mike was confident in expressing his beliefs in aliens, Natalie really just needs a man who would treat her like a queen.

Meanwhile, Hazel and Tarik continue to figure out how their poly lifestyle will fit the bill in their now complicated relationship. Other couples that are cast members of this season and also the ones that fans most definitely think won’t last very long are Stephanie & Ryan and Andrew & Amira.

The spin-off series that brought home the big bucks

The ‘90 day Fiance’ universe is so much more than just its eight seasons. Fans of the series will know that there are approximately 16 spin-off shows that were created by TLC aka the network that made it all possible. So, whether it’s ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily after?’ or ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’, the TLC sure does know how to get the *in Asuelo’s voice* “best of the best” cast on board.

Packed with more drama are spin-offs like ‘The Family Chantel’ starring Pedro from the Dominican Republic and his American queen Chantel Everett. The couple were first seen in season 4 of the OG show. They were later also seen on a season of ‘Happily After’.

Now, let’s get to the real piece of information you’ve been waiting for. While ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 is still airing, based on the time period of how long the previous seasons have run, the show might come to an end in March 2021. So, knowing the on-going season is going to make its way out soon, what is the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 release date?

As far as release dates go, there is a big possibility that the upcoming season will release in October 2021. If not then, based on the release dates of the past seasons, ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 release date could also lie between November and December. So, what about the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 cast members, you ask?

I’m guessing if things work out we’ll be seeing Brittany & Yazan on 90 day fiancé season 9. #90DayFiance — Khary Smith McCall (@NewarkDude) November 30, 2020

The ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 cast will include a combination of old and new members. Just like Natalie and Mike’s on again-off again relationship continued to be aired from season 7 onto season 8, there could be old cast members who might get another shot at having their wedding on TV. Similarly, one couple that might not have a wedding this season and will possibly do in season 9 are either Tarik and Hazel or Brandon and Julia.

Fans have shared their opinions on social media without any filter. One such tweet that stood out read, “I’m guessing if things work out we’ll be seeing Brittany & Yazan on 90 day fiancé season 9. #90DayFiance”.

Who do you think will be on the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 cast list? Let us know in the comment section below.