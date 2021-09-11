5 Questions Will Remain Unanswered If Virgin River Cancels Season 4

Netflix hasn’t renewed ‘Virgin River’ for season 4 yet. But whether or not the show comes back again, fans surely want to know the answer to these questions.

Netflix has been playing with the fans of ‘Virgin River’ when it comes to announcing whether or not the series is coming back with season 4. This romantic drama series based on a novel of the same name has made a special place in the hearts of its fans. Be it the chemistry between Jack and Mel or the beautiful storyline, the creators of the show have proved how magical romance and love can be. However, now fans are eager to know if they will see more of Jack and Mel and if not, they surely need answers to these questions.

Highlights —

Some unanswered questions for ‘Virgin River’

What is the fate of the ‘Virgin River’ Season 4?

1 /5

What does the future hold for Jack and Mel?

Will Jack and Mel end up getting engaged? What will happen to their love? We saw that the last season ended with Jack finally gathering up the courage to propose to Mel. However, things don’t seem so easy as Mel is pregnant but she is not sure if Jack is the father. So will Mel tell him about her pregnancy? Or will she keep it hidden?

2 /5

Who could be the father of Mel’s Baby?

We are sure that Jack is the father of Mel’s baby. However, not to forget that Mel did make a visit to the fertility clinic, where she and her late husband were storing embryos. So who is the father after all?

5 questions will remain hanging if ‘Virgin River’ cancels season 4

3 /5

Will we see more of Hope in season 4?

In the last season, Hope goes through a horrific accident, which makes her undergo life-saving surgery. However, we don’t know if Hope will be able to pull herself back or is it the end of her character?

Related: Virgin River Season 4 Will Present The Most Tremendous Conflict For Its Characters

4 /5

What does the future hold for Ricky?

Ricky has been signed to become a marine and he was told that he will either be stationed in San Diego or South Carolina. If actor Grayson Gurnsey is to be believed he wants to be placed in South Carolina as he tells the “TV Line”.

5 /5

Why is Doc’s Grandson in the town?

The entrance of Doc’s grandson was one of the most unexpected events in the season 3 finale. The question here is why is he visiting the town and where did this mystery character come from?

WILL ‘VIRGIN RIVER’ RETURN FOR SEASON 4?

Netflix has not confirmed whether or not there will be a fourth season, but we expect to hear something soon. Season 3 was announced on December 18, 2020, just a few weeks after season 2 debuted on November 27.

Do you have any unanswered questions from this series? Let us know in the comments below