5 Psychological Thrillers To Watch On A Friday Evening

Feelings of fear and anxiety are some of the most powerful human emotions. Thrill lovers are constantly trying to achieve these feelings. The thriller genre makes the viewer experience feelings of anxious expectation, excitement, or fear from the comfort of their sofa. But the greatest discomfort is often caused by psychological thrillers. In such stories, you really do not want to represent yourself in the place of the characters. But an interesting story won’t let you relax until the very end.

Today you will find a list of 5 psychological thrillers to watch on Friday evening.

1 /5

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Main Cast – Clarice Starling, Lawrence A. Bonney

Director – Jonathan Demme

Box Office Collection – $272.7 million

IMDB Rating – 8.6/10

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime (UK, USA)

Hannibal Lecter has become one of the symbols of this genre. The Silence of the Lambs is the first and most famous Hannibal film starring Anthony Hopkins. Anthony helped create the perfect adaptation of Thomas Harris’s classic novels. There are several films about Hannibal. The right decision would be to postpone all your activities, reschedule meetings and order an essay from the paper writing service to watch all the films about Hannibal. But today we will only talk about the classics of psychological thrillers.

The story is about a young F.B.I. cadet Clarice (Jodie Foster) who is trying to capture a serial killer. She asks for help from incarcerated cannibal murderer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, hoping that he will help her to understand the logic of the killer and track him down. These relationships supplemented by amazing acting create an incredibly tense atmosphere.

2 /5

Vertigo (1958)

Main Cast – James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes

Director – Alfred Hitchcook

Box Office Collection – $7.3 million

IMDB Rating – 8.3/10

Where To Watch – Youtube and Google Play Movies & Tv (Paid)

Alfred Hitchcock was a true film genius. His movies have become cult works. Many years later they still serve as an inspiration to modern filmmakers. Movies like Rope, Spellbound, Shadow of a Doubt, Psycho and Rear Window deserve a place on this list. Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Vertigo, which will be discussed today, has changed the cinema.

The plot of the film follows the retired police officer John “Scottie” Ferguson (James Stewart). Previously Scottie was a participant in the event in which his partner crashed. After that incident, he received Acrophobia, a fear of heights. As a private detective, he was given a case to prevent his friend’s wife Madeleine (Kim Novak) from taking her own life. The phobia prevents him from stopping the woman’s suicide. But mysticism begins when he meets a lady who looks just like the dead woman.

A variety of psychoanalytic interpretations of what is happening on the screen and cunning cinema techniques creates a classic cinematic masterpiece.

3 /5

Shutter Island (2010)

Main Cast – Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley

Director – Martin Scorsese

Box Office Collection – $294.8 million

IMDB Rating – 8.2/10

Where To Watch – Netflix & Amazon (Subscription), Youtube and Google Play Movies & TV (Paid)

U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) travel to the mental hospital that is located on Shutter Island. The marshals investigate the disappearance of a woman patient who escaped from the psychiatric facility and is hiding on the island. Mystical events and suspicious hospital residents constantly create obstacles to the investigation. As a result, the main character must fight his inner fears to get out of the horrifying island alive.

The neo-noir psychological thriller is based on Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Martin Scorsese and his crew created a memorable psychological roller coaster in which you have many unexpected turns. This dark and frightening detective film constantly creates discomfort and tension for the viewer. The riddle that hides the motives of the characters keeps the intrigue until the end credits. So tighten your seat belts and get ready to take a tour on this creepy island.

4 /5

Ex Machina (2014)

Main Cast – Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Director – Alex Garland

Box Office Collection – $36.9 million

IMDB Rating – 7.7/10

Where To Watch – American Netflix, Hulu (Free Trial)

If you like both science fiction and psychological thrillers then Alex Garland’s film Ex Machina is the movie for you. The story follows programmer Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), who was invited to work on a secret project for his mysterious boss Nathan (Oscar Isaac). The successful genius of technology lives in a remote wilderness in solitude and is working on the creation of an android with artificial intelligence on a level that’s never been attempted before. Caleb’s task will be to participate in the Turing test, in which he and a pleasant but mysterious cyborg named Ava (Alicia Vikander) will be involved.

The sincerity of the protagonist allows you to imagine yourself in his place. You start to wonder how you would act in those circumstances. This association makes you fearful when everything goes out of control.

A mysterious boss, an attractive android, and a completely innocent programmist create a clear context in which from the first minute it is obvious that something in this triangle will definitely go wrong. Realistic CGI will make you believe in what is happening. Different philosophical dilemmas and spontaneous revelations force the audience to take a fresh look at the events of the film.

5 /5

Gone Girl (2014)

Main Cast – Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick, Rosamund Pike

Director – David Fincher

Box Office Collection – $369.3 million

IMDB Rating – 8.1/10

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video (Subscription), Google Play Movies & TV (Paid)

Gone Girl is another awesome movie that will keep you on your toes for hours after the end credits. This film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Gillian Flynn. The famous director David Fincher will once again surprise the viewer with epic revelations. The Hollywood cast helps to disguise a psychological thriller with a unique story into a classic everyday detective story.

A teacher named Nick (Ben Affleck) and his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) who is a famous writer are about to have their fifth wedding anniversary. But suddenly Amy goes missing under suspicious circumstances.

All evidence points to the fact that Nick committed the murder of his wife and hid her body. The whole city begins to accuse the guy of murder before the court decision. Under terrible psychological pressure, the main character tries to clear his name and makes attempts to draw public attention to mystical inconsistencies in the case.

For the first half of the film, the viewer is left in the dark about all the details of the story. And only at the end of the film, everything falls into place. The ending is truly shocking the first time you watch it.