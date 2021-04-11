Here Are 5 Outfits That Made Emily In Paris A Fashion Bible

Upon the announcement of Lily Collins’ Emmy Award nomination, we are taking you through 5 of the best looks Emily served us in season 1!

Showrunner Darren Star has delivered another success this year with the new Netflix dramedy – ‘Emily in Paris’. After giving a slew of popular romantic dramas like Melrose Place, Sex and the City and Younger, Star’s latest show trended in several countries around the world on its premiere on October 2nd, 2020. Starring American actress Lily Collins in the main role, the series opened to both critical and popular acclaim. The show even broke into Nielsen’s list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week after its release. The incredible response prompted Netflix to renew ‘Emily in Paris’ for a season 2 November 11th, 2020, within two months of the premiere of season 1.

Emily in Paris : Stylish. Sassy. Sensational.

The show revolves around Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a young American woman in her early 20s living in Chicago who finds a job in Paris and moves there. She begins working at a luxury marketing firm in France and is assigned with the task of bringing the American standpoint to the table. Its focus on fashion and the current social media culture is seen throughout and allows us a better understanding of living in a millennial world where everything is about likes! The show is a romantic comedy and follows Emily on her adventures in a new city with the new people she meets.

Here are 5 outfits that made Emily in Paris a source of trendsetting fashion!

Emily in Paris has made waves with the style statement its characters made during season 1. So, we decided to bring you a list of the best outfits seen on the show that can inspire your wardrobe this holiday season.

The Quintessential LBD

Who could forget this little black dress! Emily looked picture perfect in this beautiful strapless number from Alexandre Vauthier. This was a look from episode 2 of the first season and surely reminded us of the ‘60s style icon Audrey Hepburn. The classic silhouette of the dress had elegance written all over it and fortified Lily Collins’ stand as the leading lady of the new show.

The Edgy Look

Another amazing look from the second episode was this one. Emily wears a white shirt with black polka dots and pairs it with a beige skirt. She added an edgy look to the outfit with the Emily Cooper Bomber Jacket and Tabi Ankle Boots by Maison Margiela. Her handbag pink fringe bag took the cake with this look and had Emily paint a picture of sass.

The Tweed Coat Look

One of our personal favourites would undoubtedly be this look! Emily wore a check blue crop top and paired it with a mini skirt and white based floral boots. What makes this look so special is the green tweed coat from the Chanel cruise collection of 2020 that she wears on top of the rest of the attire. Emily accessorises the look with a neck scarf, a dark lip and a green handbag. It definitely was the highlight of the fifth episode.

The All-Chanel Look

The first outfit here brings the spunk and fun side of Emily out for us to see. She is seen draped in Chanel from head to toe here as she carried off a colourful dress paired with a metallic green crop jacket from Chanel’s fall-winter 2017/18 ready-to-wear collection. She accessorised the outfit with a pink scarf around her neck from Chanel’s spring-summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection, a green embroidered Chanel bag from the fall-winter 2017/18 ready-to-wear collection and Dorateymur stainless boots.

The Crop Top And Jeans Look

Well, one thing that Emily taught us is that there is no such thing as overdressed! On her way to the farmer’s market, she chose to wear a white feathered crop top showing off her mid-rib and blue skinny jeans. To accessorise the outfit, she chose a slim white belt, a beret and patterned high heels and a limited-edition pearl bag from Chanel. The look was one of her most popular ones also because it is quite affordable in real life (if we leave out the bag).