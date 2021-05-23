5 Nail Biting Dramas to Watch If You Loved Luther

Luther has been making waves ever since its release. So, today we bring to you a list of 5 thriller television series that you must watch!

Idris Elba starrer Luther is a British psychological crime drama that aired with its first season in 2010. As of 2019, the series has had five seasons and has managed to become one of the most sought-after shows today. Luther is known for its unpredictable plot, unforeseeable twists and stellar acting performances. Its popularity shows in its rapidly escalating viewership, becoming one of the most highly rated British TV shows. Celebrating nail-biting dramas, here is our pick of the top 5 shows that you must indulge in if you love Luther.

Behind Her Eyes

First, on our list is Netflix’s latest supernatural psychological thriller – Behind Her Eyes. Based on a book of the same name written by Sarah Pinborough, it revolves around an unconventional love triangle that soon becomes insanely dark and twisted.

Starring Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Simona Brown and Robert Aramayo, the series has been created by British writer and producer Steve Lightfoot. Behind Her Eyes trended worldwide on the Netflix the week it released and has been praised for its unpredictable twists. The series is a treat for people who love a good suspense thriller. Definitely worth a watch!

Criminal: United Kingdom

A part of Netflix’s anthology series Criminal, Criminal: United Kingdom first premiered in 2019. The police procedural series has 2 seasons, each of which deals with different cases and line-up of accused. The second season rose to prominence due to its star-studded cast consisting of Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan and Kunal Nayyar. The show is gritty, suspenseful and captivating and should certainly be on your watchlist!

The Alienist

Starring Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning, The Alienist is a period drama television show that airs on TNT. Season 1 (2018) was based on a novel of the same name by Caleb Carr. The second season, titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, was based on the second novel in the series premiered in 2020. The series follows an ad hoc team assembled in mid-1890s New York City to investigate a serial killer who is murdering street children. The series incorporates fact with fiction by including the characters that are historical figures, such as Theodore Roosevelt, who held the post of police commissioner from 1895 to 1897.

The Stranger

The Stranger is an eight episodes long British mystery thriller. Primarily written by Danny Brocklehurst the series is based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title. It stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley and Paul Kaye in pivotal roles. The series was one of the best suspense thrillers of 2020 and gained popular for keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

It tells the story of a man who is told by a stranger a secret that his wife had been keeping from him. After confirming the news to be true, his wife just disappears one day. Then begins the man’s quest to find his wife and the reason why she never returned. The Stranger draws you in with its haunting screenplay and Armitage’s impactful performance.

The Undoing

One of the best mini-series of our times, The Undoing became a sensation on its release in 2020. With a total of 6 electrifying episodes, the psychological thriller series keeps the viewers hooked every second along the way. Starring stalwarts like Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland, The Undoing is based on a mystery novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

It tells a story of an upper-class woman, whose husband disappears and then is accused of murder. The scintillating story-telling and unanticipated twists are good enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck. The critically acclaimed show also kept breaking records. It made history and became HBO’s first original series to gain viewership every week over the course of the season. The finale episode of The Undoing was the most-watched night on the network since the Season 2 finale of ‘Big Little Lies’. It also gained massive popularity in the UK.

Which thriller shows do you think are a must-watch? Let us know in the comments.