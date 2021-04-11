5 BTS Secrets Even A True The O.C. Fan Wouldn’t Know

It doesn’t come as a surprise that a show as popular as ‘The O.C.’ had its fair share of secrets behind the scenes!

‘The O.C.’ became a pop-culture phenomenon as soon as it premiered in 2003. The Fox teen drama followed families living in the neighbourhood of Newport, in California’s Orange County.

Starring Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan, the series achieved great success. It is regarded as the inspiration behind the era of teen shows that came after, and is talked about even today.

The show follows Ryan (McKenzie), a teen from the other side of the tracks who is adopted by the Cohen family. Sandy and Kirsten Cohen (Gallagher and Rowan) are parents to Seth, a smart and geeky teen who is Ryan’s age. ‘The O.C. chronicled Ryan and Seth’s life in the superficial community of Newport. There’s romance, teen angst and loads of drama, but there was just as much going on behind the scenes.

Keep reading to discover 5 secrets from ‘The O.C.’ even true fans wouldn’t know!

Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson weren’t best friends off-screen

You’d think Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson were best friends, after seeing the chemistry between their characters Marissa and Summer. They were on-screen best friends, shared a notable friendship which was supportive, unlike most teen dramas featured today.

Like every other character, Marissa and Summer had their conflicts, but were close friends nonetheless. Most fans believed that the actors had been friends in real life as well, but unfortunately, Barton and Bilson didn’t get along.

The status of their personal relationship was revealed in 2004, when Barton made offensive comments on Bilson’s appearance. In an interview with “ELLE”, she shared,

“She’s way more overtly s**ual than I am. She is so petite and I’m so tall and lanky. I think I’d be scared of having her voluptuousness. I like being understatedly sexy.”

The cast was tired of the show by season 3

According to Tate Donovan who played Jimmy Cooper on the series, the cast was greatly impacted by their fame. Sometimes, it can be difficult for the cast to go on with personal relationships weighing on them, but what made the actors so disinterested towards the show?

After all, ‘The O.C.’ is one of the reasons behind their successful careers, so what went wrong? On the tenth anniversary of the series, Donovan shared an insight with “Vulture”.

“The kids on the show had developed a really bad attitude. They just didn’t want to be doing the show anymore.” The actor added, “they were very tough to work with.”

He continued,

“The adults were all fantastic, total pros. But you know how it is with young actors, and I know because I was one of them once. When you achieve a certain amount of success, you want to be doing something else.”

Chad Michael Murray originally auditioned for Ryan

Ben McKenzie portrayed Ryan Atwood, a compassionate and strong young man whose perspective oscillated between being realistic and cynical. He was a man of few words, and had heroic tendencies, with a drive to rescue anyone in need.

Chad Michael Murray originally auditioned for Ryan

The actor’s performance has been so memorable, it’s hard to imagine there was a possibility of someone else playing Ryan. But there was! Chad Michael Murray initially read the part for Ryan Atwood’s character, but turned it down to star in ‘One Tree Hill’.

While both shows have been popularized as the flag bearers of the teen genre, ‘The O.C.’ has a much larger viewership. Chad Michael Murray’s performance of Lucas and Ben McKenzie’s depiction of Ryan were perfect in their own ways!

The O.C. creator hated Adam Brody’s audition

The sarcastic and witty Seth Cohen was undoubtedly the show’s breakout star. Would you believe it if we told you that creator Josh Schwartz hated Adam Brody’s audition for the part?

In an interview with “The Daily Beast” Schwartz recalled,

“When he first came in to audition, it was pilot season and he was going on dozens of auditions, and he didn’t really bother to learn the lines, so he just came in and I was like, ‘What scene is he doing? Is this even from our show?'”

“We tried to find other actors, and our casting director, Patrick Rush, told me, ‘I’m telling you, this Adam Brody is very special.’ And I thought, “That guy? I kind of hated that guy. He didn’t even learn any of the words! But he came back, learned the words, and he was great,”

He said.

Ryan was written as Sandy’s illegitimate son

After viewers saw the relationship and love shared by Sandy and Kirsten Cohen, it’s impractical to picture him breaking her heart. The Cohens were a close-knit family who loved Ryan like their own, and this twisted plotline would’ve been hard on them.

Online sources reported that the original concept for the series wrote Ryan as Sandy’s illegitimate son. Thankfully, the writers decided to take a different route, which in time, became the best part of the show.

Are you a fan of ‘The O.C.’? Did you know about these unbelievable secrets? Let us know in the comments!