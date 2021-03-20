30 Coins Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

‘30 Coins’ Season 1 has ended, leaving the fans with unanswered questions. And fans are expecting a season 2 to resolve it. So will there be another season of ‘30 Coins’? Keep reading to find out.

‘30 Coins’, HBO‘s latest international production, offers a complete immersion in the strange terrors that torment the remote town of Pedraza, Spain. The Spanish-language series with an eight-episode run follows Father Manuel Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist who was exiled by the Catholic Church and sent to function as the new priest of Pedraza. Soon after his arrival, demonic and unexplainable events begin to happen and shock the peaceful city. The series also features Macarena Gómez, Pepon Nieto, and Manolo Solo.

Created by Álex de la Iglesia, the show premiered on HBO Europe in November 2020 before being released on HBO in the US in January 2021. The series, particularly with the performances and the taut writing, has managed to impress the critics. Fans are eager to know what’s on the horizon for the show as the first season comes to an end. If you are asking the same question, we have got you covered!

‘30 Coins’ season finale explained

As Fabio is knocked off the balcony to the ground below, causing the ‘30 Coins’ from his crown to scatter, the first season comes to end on an unsatisfactory note. This is enough to get the priests to charge Fabio for collecting their own silver coins. This incident, elsewhere, causes the barrier to break and allows Paco and Elena to escape. We see that Merche, amid all the commotion, picks up a coin for herself and walks off with Cardinal Lagrange. Angelo is seen seated in front of a mirror that happens to be a portal as well. Before entering the portal that takes him to New York, Angelo modifies his look.

What to expect from season 2 of ‘30 Coins’?

If there is a second season of 30 Coins, a number of questions will be answered.

The well-being of Manuel and Elena remains unknown as the former is stabbed (although Manuel manages to hurt Fabio after that). Elena is also stabbed by Merche with a pin in the neck. Although it’s not clear at the end what Merche has in mind, it seems like she is going to take the centre stage when the show comes back for a second round. One of the biggest questions that could be answered is what Angelo’s next move is going to be. With the coins scattered again, hunting can start again.

‘30 Coins’ hasn’t been renewed for season 2 officially, but that doesn’t mean the show won’t come back. It’s likely that ‘30 Coins’ might return for more episodes in the future after a popular first season and the emergence of a loyal fanbase. In an interview published earlier this month with “Collider”, series star Miguel Ángel Silvestre hinted that there is a possibility for a second season of ’30 Coins’ to happen.

“Yeah, actually I’ve heard the director say that in a press conference. He said that [he has a plan for] three seasons. And I’m very happy because I mean, that’s everything. When you start filming, everything comes really fast. You go with your proposal. But right now we all know the characters. And what I’ve heard, some of the episodes from the next season are very special. Like it takes great turns. So I’m always excited to work with Alex and HBO. It’s such a great team. They did a great job and I would do it again”. Silvestre told “Collider”

