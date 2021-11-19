Spider-Man Will Lose MJ In No Way Home

MJ falling of the building while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fights all the signature villains shows that MJ is Doomed to Fate Of Gwen Stacy

The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the most sensational trailers that the MCU fans would have ever seen. Apart from the action, thrill, surprises, there is one thing that might tear your heart apart, falling of MJ from the building and realising that it might be the end for her.

Every Marvel trailer has a cliffhanger

No matter how exceptional a trailer comes out, Marvel will never let its fans sleep with contentment. The trailer was a complete roller coaster that just went higher and higher with every next scene, but as soon as the final scene of MJ falling from the building came, MCU fans fell along with her.

SPIDER-MAN : NO WAY HOME Trailer MJ Falling pic.twitter.com/4gJagi1A8b — ëë (@nuitvioIette) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home was certainly not only going to be an action-packed thriller, but it would also have some everlasting romance, since Tom Holland’s Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man was all set with his girlfriend, Zendaya’s MJ.

tom holland and zendaya as peter and mj in spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/5ZMizlqgWW — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) November 17, 2021

The identity reveals of Spider-Man as Peter Parker was something that started the rollercoaster, and that roller coaster was furthermore ignited when Doctor Stephen Strange agreed to help Peter Parker and help him turn back time. So, when the multiverse set open due to some spell going wrong, it was not just Peter Parker who was in danger, it was Peter’s girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned who were also in mess with him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Amazing Spider-Man 2 are alike

The new trailer shows how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be in action all the time. Amongst all the action, while Spider-Man was busy fighting all the signature villains that came back as multiversal impact, there was a time when MJ fell into a life-threatening situation.

BREAKING: New images of Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Doc Oc in the new Spider-Man No Way Home trailer! pic.twitter.com/r10D7EM7AA — GameSpot (@GameSpot) November 17, 2021

Towards the end of the trailer, MJ is seen falling off from the building while Spider-Man tries to hold her hand but loses contact. The trailer ends on not leaving fans to sit with their heads in their hands and also reminisce about what happened with Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Ooo they better not Gwen Stacy, MJ!!! pic.twitter.com/4WGx5cJkuk — Angelo Colby (Supahsamurai1) (@SupahRanger) November 17, 2021

In the Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker was not able to save his love interest, Gwen Stacy. She fell off the clock tower while Peter was trying to save her and he regretted his decision all the while ahead. The fans were not able to believe it then and might be the same as the fate of MJ and it could just be a similarly unbelievable heartbreaking moment for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and all the MCU fans.

MJ is Doomed to Fate Of Gwen Stacy

Now, since the trailer ended, MCU fans have no clue what would happen. While the heart doesn’t want MJ to be doomed by Gwen Stacy’s fate, the brain suggests it might happen and like it has happened before in the previous Spider-Man movies.

The most spellbinding part that comes forth in these heart-rending times is that this might be the time when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man makes his cameo and becomes MJ’s saviour. This might reduce the guilt of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker for letting Gwen Stacy die and also help fans finally give up the grief they felt when Gwen died.

فيديو/ تشابه لقطة سقوط MJ من اعلان No Way Home و لقطة سقوط Gwen Stacy من فيلم The Amazing Spider-Man 2#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/spuTCRU4SA — Geek House Show (@GeekHouseShow) November 18, 2021

The ultimate fate of MJ will come forth when the movie finally hits the theatres. One evident thing is the fans are not yet ready to lose MJ and it will be even more tragic than the fate of Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on 17th December 2021 and will certainly help all the fans get rid of this vulnerable rollercoaster.