Tired of Letitia Wright Marvel Chooses Winston Duke To Play Black Panther

After Chadwick Boseman’s tragic departure, it would not be Shuri but Winston Duke’s M’Baku who will be the new Black Panther.

MCU fans are eagerly waiting for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Several questions are yet to be answered for the upcoming movie, and the most important being who will fill in the shoes of T’Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel has decided that M’Baku, the character played by Winston Duke, will be the next Black Panther. https://t.co/pV5nwWonWT — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) November 10, 2021

Rest in Peace King!

The first name that comes to my mind when thinking about Black Panther is Boseman Chadwick. In fact, when you realise that the sequels name is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, true fans can not only hear it in Chadwick Boseman’s voice, but their brain forms an image of him standing in his Black Panther vibranium suit with his arms crossed.

The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies right now. After the great success and popularity of Black Panther, fans have been looking forward to a sequel ever since. But, imagining a movie without Boseman Chadwick is heart-rending.

Realising Boseman won’t be the one saying Wakanda Forever is painful, but at the same time, it raises the question of who would fill in his shoes. When the sequel was announced in 2019, Boseman Chadwick was present and nobody had any hint if he was ill.

Not Shuri but M’Baku will be the next Black Panther

There have been several speculations since the time the news of a new Black Panther came out. Fans believed that the first and the obvious choice would be T’Challa’s sister, Shuri played by Letitia Wright. However, this seems to be not happening, after her resistance against Covid vaccination.

Wright was also involved in a controversy last year when she reposted a video from YouTube to Twitter raising questions on the Covid vaccination. Though the video was later taken down by YouTube, her involvement in something like this wouldn’t be preferred by Marvel Studios. Further, the word is her vaccination status is questionable and is creating production delays.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may get delayed further due to Letitia Wright being unvaccinated



The U.S. requires all non-citizen travelers to be vaccinated. She is currently in London



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/J08hykgtem — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 10, 2021

Now, the question arises who could possibly be the next Black Panther if not T’Challa’s heir. Giant Freakin Robot has exclusively confirmed from a reliable source that the role of Black Panther would be played by Winston Duke’s M’Baku.

How will M’Baku go on to become Black Panther?

M’Baku becoming the Black Panther could make all the sense if MCU could show a legit path of how he gets there. Maybe, like M’Baku challenged T’Challa for the title, he would challenge all the others when they come for the title of the Black Panther.

Some rumours and speculations suggest Shuri would willingly give away the title of Black Panther towards the end of the movie. The ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arranged in such a way that there comes a point when Shuri gives away her title, and probably this will be the turning point and she will give her title to M’Baku.

I feel like Okoye, M’Baku, Nakia and Shuri all have good arguments for why they should carry T’Challa’s legacy in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but I genuinely have no idea what direction the film will take. pic.twitter.com/fBktqCIuGC — croc (@Croc_Block) May 3, 2021

There is hardly any information present about the movie right now, so there are hardly any speculations that could be made. But, if M’Baku lands the title of Black Panther, the most amazing part would be to see how Marvel takes the movie to that spot.

A lot of questions would stay unanswered till the end and would be answered only when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in November 2022.