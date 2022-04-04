Zack Snyder’s Superfans Defeat Marvel To Claim Oscar Victory

Zack Snyder became an oscar-winning director just through the sheer power of his unbelievable fans. Flash entering the Speed Force won the Oscar Cheer moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Furthermore, Netflix produced Army of the Dead, a zombie heist movie won, the Oscar Fan Favourite movie at the 94th Academy Awards (you know the one where someone got slapped). It is 2 out of 2 in the Oscar Fan Awards for the Man of Steel director.

If there was any doubt over Zack Snyder’s passionate fandom, an Oscar win surely silences the doubters and cynics. From releasing a movie all of Hollywood claimed did not exist to getting it an oscar, nothing seems to stop this fandom. An academy award win will go nicely to convince the new bosses at Discovery to hear out their case to Restore The SnyderVerse.

Flash entering the speed force beats Spider-man team-up for the Oscar

For the Ultimate Oscars Cheer Moment, the five choices were the Spider-Man team-up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the Avengers Assemble moment from “Avengers: Endgame,” Jennifer Hudson’s “And I’m Telling You” solo in “Dreamgirls,” Neo dodging bullets in “The Matrix” and the Flash speed force scene in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

The winner was Flash’s breathtaking time-travelling sequence in the Snyder Cut where Barry has to reverse time to save the world. The scene was beautiful, high octane and featured some of the most groundbreaking VFX of recent years.

Zack Snyder’s Superfans defeat Marvel fans

Zack Snyder’s fandom beating out the whole of the Marvel fandom to win the award is another impressive feat after defying the whole of Hollywood to get a movie released.

These awards were made by the Academy this year as a response to Marvel fans, actors and Disney saying Marvel movies do not get enough recognition at the Oscars despite being loved by so many people. The Academy awards needed an element of fan representation and this was it. This was a way to give those fans a voice but not really change the way Oscars are given as this one is not an ‘award’.

The Academy also realised the engagement boost this brings to the Oscars. To enter the competition for this fan poll the user has to follow the official Twitter account of the Academy to vote, a not so subtle yet clever way of increasing followers.

But in the end, Marvel fans failed to show up at all, almost as if they never really cared about the event. Diesel Labs, a Social Media analytics company revealed that Camila Cabello starring Cinderella and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead were ahead by a significant margin from the rest of the nominees in the category and Snyder’s film would eventually win the title.

and voted to bring home not one but TWO Oscar awards for Zack’s films this year!!

Snyder fans doing everything to get what they want

In the end, this is not about the marvel fandom or the DC fandom, it is just a simple truth of the matter that Snyder’s fans have to do everything in their power to get to their next goal – #RestoretheSnyderverse. Which is a campaign to bring back the Watchmen director to complete his originally planned 5 part pentalogy of DC films.

Wherein we have seen the first 3 – Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Only Justice League 2&3 remain which will show the Justice League take on DC’s biggest villain Darkseid.

An Oscar win will show how badly WB missed out on one of the hottest directors in Hollywood. Not to forget Army of the Dead was also originally a project meant to be made at WB but when they passed and Netflix eagerly took it on. And gave Snyder the opportunity to build out a whole zombie universe which is now Oscar recognised.

Going from a movie that Hollywood called a ‘pipe dream’ and ‘mythical’ to it being shown at the Oscars, no mountain is too big to move for these Zack Snyder’s Superfans. As the fight for more of Snyder’s Justice League goes on, the director is busy making an epic Star Wars inspired Sci-fi blockbuster titled Rebel Moon for Netflix.