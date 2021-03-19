Zack Snyder’s Justice League — An Exhilarating Live-action With A Lot Of Heart

The age of heroes is here and its everything one could ask for

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just a DC fan’s wildest dream come true the reviews and reactions both are in. The Snyder Cut has heart, humour, emotion, and a whole lot of kicking ass. The movie’s plot revolves around Steppenwolf trying to create unity by joining the mother boxes, which will allow him to rule the planet and let Darkseid add another world to the collection of his 100,000 worlds. Batman is aware of this and sets out to find other people with special abilities and unite them, with the help of Wonder Woman.

Snyder Cut is Indeed a New Movie

Overall the film’s plot is loosely similar to the 2017 version but this feels like a very different movie altogether. The film is shown in a 4:3 aspect ratio which although feels odd at the beginning, This writer only began to understand why the director opted for the particular aspect ratio. It helps us to see more of the picture like a comic book panel instead of the traditional 16:9 ratio.

The film’s total runtime stands at a massive 4 hour and 2 minutes, but honestly never feels like it. The film’s pacing is incredible, it flows over so smoothly and is also split into 7 chapters so viewers can pause at the end of any chapter.

Character Developement of the League

Character development and chemistry are a thing to behold in this cut, Cyborg is truly the heart of this film, as his journey from a reluctant teenager to a hero using his gifts is portrayed so wonderfully by Ray Fisher. Ezra Miller’s Flash also gets a satisfying and interesting back story, and we finally see why Flash is so important to the Justice League, the sequence in which he uses time travel to save the entire planet is just a thing of beauty. His character is often used as the comic relief in the film, but it suits really well when interacting with the other league members.

Furthermore, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is a fierce warrior from start to end, as she’s the one taking on Steppenwolf most of the time, meanwhile, Diana is such an affectionate figure as she helps out other members of the league in realizing their potential. Ben Affleck’s Batman, clearly moved by Superman’s sacrifice, works very hard in uniting the league and eventually forming the plan to save the planet. Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman is much more hostile and reluctant to help others, as he feels betrayed by Atlanteans, but eventually realizes his duties and joins the league.

Meanwhile Superman’s loss is felt by everyone, especially Lois Lane and Martha Kent. Thus, before the ultimate showdown against Steppenwolf the league decides to bring back superman from the dead. Superman’s second first flight moment is also a very inspiring scene as the Man of Steel rises again.

DC Comic Comes to Life

In the end, the League manages to defeat Steppenwolf but they also get a look at the mighty Darkseid, who declares he’ll be coming to earth as he has found the antilife equation.

Seems like it was always Zack’s intention to lighten up the tone after Batman Vs Superman for the general audiences.

From its grande visual scale to the quite reflective emotional moments, the film really feels like a Justice League comic coming to life…

Overall, the movie is a true Zack Snyder original. Chris Terrio once again packs so much intelligence, heart, soul, and excitement into his script. Slow-mo shots, incredible cinematography, and an amazing soundtrack by Junkie XL make this one of Zack Snyder’s most crowd-friendly movies with something in it for everyone. Apart from the review, this writer highly recommends watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut, it’s everything and more one could ask for.