Joss-tice League Vs Zack Snyder’s Justice League: How The Heroes Are Different

Major differences for each hero of the Justice League in Joss Whedon’s Justice League Vs Zack Snyder’s Justice League

With the release of the highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League just one day away, we can’t keep calm about the story Snyder is set to tell us. Much was changed in the infamous 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League now better known as Joss-tice League by the fans. Now with the director’s vision finally coming to life let’s look at some of the changes we will see in our Justice League heroes.

Batman

Instead of being a powerless guy in a bat suit, Batman actually leads the Justice League by first bringing and finding Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. He is very moved by Superman’s ultimate sacrifice for all of humanity at the end of Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and takes it upon himself to make things right. Also, his awkward jokes will be erased and replaced by some classic Bruce Wayne banter like, “what is your superpower?, I’m Rich” will be present instead.

Superman

The major change we see in Superman is his suit. Instead of wearing his classic Blue and Red suit, he dons the Black suit which he wears in the comics after his resurrection. In comics, the significance of the black suit is that it helps the weakened Kal-el to absorb more of the sun’s radiation which makes him stronger and he recovers and heals faster.

Wonder Woman

Diana Prince will be more of a warrior like we saw in Batman Vs Superman and the first Wonder Woman film as compared to Wonder Woman 1984 where she loses the sword in a more family-friendly approach to Wonder Woman. Since the film is rated R we get to see Wonder Woman go toe to toe with Steppenwolf and his army, and she and superman will be doing most of fighting the big baddies in Justice League. Although we will also see a Knightmare vision in which Wonder Woman is killed by Darkseid.

Aquaman

Aquaman is one character whose arc will remain relatively unchanged. His story is similar to the previous version of Justice League where he is at odds with himself to figure out where he truly belongs since he’s a child of the land and the sea. Mera and Vulko will help him to return to the sea, where he starts his journey to become the king of the seven seas, as we see in the Aquaman solo movie.

Flash

Flash will have massive changes in his story as the scarlet speedster will be time traveling with the help of a cosmic treadmill, which was surprisingly cut from the Joss Whedon version of Justice League. We will also get to see his long-time romantic interest Iris West who Barry Allen saves from a car crash. In this version of the film, he will be the reason for the League’s existence as he travels back and forth in time to communicate with Bruce about Darkseid’s invasion in the future.

Cyborg

Cyborg will receive the biggest upgrade in the Snyder cut as he won’t be portrayed as just some guy reluctantly helping, instead he is portrayed as a god of the digital age. He is the link between humanity and machines as his ability to access all digital information and analyze it is unparalleled. He understands his responsibility with this amazing power and thus goes on a journey to become the cyborg we all are familiar with.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League with its heroes and villains will drop on March 18th, 2021 on HBO Max.