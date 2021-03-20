Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Epilogue Explained

What was happening in that desert during the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out, some viewers might be wondering what the desert scene with Batman, Mera, Joker, and Deathstroke meant. Let me break it all down. The new four-hour movie is twice as long, as the 2017 theatrical cut. It features an aesthetic overhaul, a new Junkie XL score, restored character arcs, an alternate design for Steppenwolf. Furthermore, it restored multiple characters, including villains like Darkseid and DeSaad, plus the addition of Jared Leto’s Joker.

What is Bruce Wayne’s Knightmare?

Zack Snyder’s original plan for the DCEU was always to make 5 movies, which started with Man Of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and would conclude with a trilogy of Justice League movies. So technically, Snyder’s Justice League was the first of the Justice League trilogy. His idea was to introduce Darkseid in the first film and to conclude the series with all the heroes of earth battling Darkseid and his armies.

So, in essence, all of Bruce Wayne’s Knightmare scenes are warning signals. Which tell him what will happen to incase Darkseid successfully uses the Anti Life equation turning it into an apocalyptic future.

In the epilogue scene of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see that Batman, Deathstroke, Joker, Mera, Cyborg, and Flash are the only ones who have survived Darkseid’s invasion. The scene starts by showing all the Darkseid’s ships ruling the earth and then Mera telling how she will revenge Aquaman’s death.

Joker and Batman have a conversation in which Joker questions Batman on who he is and what he has become. In the end, we see Superman who Deathstroke mentions has found them. This in fact is a superman affected by the anti-life equation used on him by Darkseid.

What’s the Anti-life Equation?

The Anti-Life Equation has the power to dominate the will of any sentient race in addition to reality-altering powers that twist and distort freedom over life and death. It derives its name from the fact that

If someone possesses absolute control over you—you’re not really alive.

So in this future where Darkseid has killed almost all of the superheroes, he uses superman to carry out his tasks, during which superman spots the resurgence led by Batman’s team.

What Happens Next?

It is unclear what would happen in the future, but this was a pretty good glimpse of Earth where Darkseid’s invasion was successful. It makes us wonder how Snyder would have set up the future Justice League sequels.

If you haven’t seen it yet I highly recommend checking this movie out. Overall, the movie is a true Zack Snyder original. Chris Terrio once again packs so much intelligence, heart, soul, and excitement into his script. Slow-motion shots, incredible cinematography, and an amazing soundtrack by Junkie XL make it the director’s most crowd-friendly movies with something in it for everyone.