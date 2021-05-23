Zack Snyder Redefines Zombies In Army Of The Dead But Fails To Impress Nonetheless

In Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, the zombies just got an upgrade

Zack Snyder’s directed Army of the Dead dropped on Netflix this weekend. For quite some time, the movie has garnered a lot of buzzes owing to its amalgamated plotline. A money heist pulled off in the city of Las Vegas, which is deluged with an Army of Undead. Also, the movie traces the circle for Snyder’s directing career.

Elaboratively, his first directed movie was Dawn of the Dead (a zombie apocalypse) and now, we see yet another known zombie narrative. Let us wait no further and run through the good and bad of the movie.

Watch: Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Good – Zombie 2.0 with a dash of Humour

The movie explores the zombie narrative that has been very old in the cinema though with a distinct twist. The undead here is neither dumb nor slow. In fact, much different from what we have known till now. For starters, they are agile, organized, and kind of smarter.

So, technically, the zombies are upgraded to a fresher version. And that brings in a new aspect to unpack. As the trailer had it, it is not limited to humans but the animals join the army of the undead too.

Another interesting dimension is that the zombies have exploding emotions imbibed in them be it love or vengeance.

Check out ‘Creating an Army of the Dead’ on @netflix for an inside look behind the scenes of #ArmyOfTheDead: https://t.co/2ai2vD5l3T pic.twitter.com/2ePdk8YzzI — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 22, 2021

Further, even though the plotline surrounds a hybrid issue, the story still manages to carve a smile on the audience’s face. Okay!! Honestly mostly, not always. There are many such instances where the characters crack jokes or act funny enough to draw attention. All in all, the writer attempted their best to make it quirky.

The Bad – Squeamish Alert!!!

Undoubtedly, you will witness a lot of bloodbaths in the film. Not just blood, also muscles, bones, and cartilage. Basically, anything and everything you can find in the human body will be shown on screen. So, if anything like that disgusts you, then perhaps this be not the movie for you.

Final Verdict – Go For It If You Don’t Mind Long Narratives

The zombie-in-Vegas extravaganza has unfortunately attempted to stretch the story way too much. At times, you will feel the length of the movie and may also think it is very slow-paced. Some of the scenes were unnecessarily stuffed in the whole movie to make it this long.

Alas, the movies turn predictable after some time, and falls flat.

The penultimate scene does put an intense ending on the platter, but to the dismay, can not undo chaos the movie knits all throughout. Having said that, the scene will definitely put forward a throwback to Yeon Sang-ho’s “Train to Busan”. It would be safe to establish that the movie does not reflect Snyder’s best work.

And that there is better out there in the ocean of entertainment for the audiences. Also, the conclusion wraps a little nugget of surprise for the watchers. For which you will have to watch the movie yourself. If you do not have any better plans for the weekend, Go ahead for Netflix’s Army of the Dead. In case you do, skipping this movie will not be the worst sin you could commit this week.