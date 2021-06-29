Twilight Of Gods: After Zombies Zack Snyder Attempts Norse Gods For Netflix

Thor, Odin, Loki – Zack Snyder adapts the Norse mythology

The Man of Steel director is on a roll lately. After releasing his long-awaited 4 hours ultimate cut of Justice League on HBO Max, he went on to set up an entire zombie universe for Netflix. But now Zack Snyder will adapt the Norse Mythology in animated form for Netflix title, Twilight of Gods.

Snyder School | Netflix

Netflix’s Twilight of the Gods

Jay Olivia and Snyder have announced an original Netflix animated series titled Twilight of the Gods. Olivia will serve as the showrunner and director while Snyder has been involved in the co-writing of the whole project. Olivia has directed several of the famous DC animated films like Justice League Dark, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. He is also scheduled to direct several episodes of Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas which is an animated prequel to the original movie released last month. The duo also collaborated in storyboarding the entirety of Man Of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and Justice League director’s cut.

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The ensemble

Zack Snyder and Netflix also revealed a massive ensemble cast, Fringe fame John Noble will voice, Norse God Odin, Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones) as Odinson Thor, and Paterson Joseph (Timeless) will voice mischievous trickster Loki.

The cast also includes Lauren Cohan as Inge, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as Sigrid, Stuart Martin (Medici) as Leif, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju (another Game of Thrones veteran) as Andvari, Peter Stormare (American Gods) as Ulver, Jamie Chung (The Gifted) as Hel, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Hrafnkel.

NEW PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENT! After working on this a while back without being able to talk about it, I’m so excited to share with you our new show: Twilight of the Gods, a Norse based animated series for Netflix from the mind of THE LEGEND, ZACK SNYDER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1DtudDfFMi — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) June 10, 2021

Comparison with MCU’s Norse characters

The title of the show is also revealing, as it hints that the Norse apocalypse event Ragnarök will play a prominent role in the story. Twilight of the Gods is the title of several other prominent works of art dealing with Norse mythology so Zack Snyder has plenty of inspirations.

Norse Gods come from the Scandinavian mythological framework that was upheld during and around the time of the Viking Age (c. 790- c. 1100 CE). Complete with a creation myth that has the first gods slaying a giant and turning his body parts into the world, various realms spread out beneath the World Tree Yggdrasil. And the eventual destruction of the known world is called the Ragnarö.

The Nordic mythos are both complex and comprehensive. Its polytheistic pantheon, headed by the one-eyed Odin, contains a great number of different gods and goddesses who were venerated in customs integrated into the ancient Scandinavians’ daily lives.

Watch: Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo discuss Thor: Ragnarok for 11 minutes | Newshub

If some of the characters like Thor, Loki, Ragnarok seem familiar, it is because most of the Thor storylines take a lot of inspiration from the Norse Mythology. But that is where the similarities end. Because Marvel has just taken some things like character’s names and behaviours and used them, but haven’t done a full adaptation.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi soft rebooted Thor Franchise for MCU with the third instalment Thor: Ragnarok. The 2017 blockbuster handled the God of Thunder’s coming of age in the most idiosyncratic ways. Thor loses his father, his eye, his best friend, his brother half of Asgardians all in one go. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in his most vulnerable yet powerful incarnation. And the interpretation has become the stuff live-action movie legends are made of. For the fourth in the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder Waititi have Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Russel Crowe as Zeus, Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Hemsworth return in the titular character.

Related: Thor: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale And Vin Diesel Promises Action-Packed Sequel

Nonetheless, Snyder is no less in portraying his superheroes as Gods. The depiction of his Justice League is a modern-day interpretation of Olympian Gods and hey! Wonder Woman and Aquaman are already demi-Gods. We know that went really well. So maybe this time around the 300 director can show us the actual mythology with an adult theme instead of a family-friendly one like Marvel.

The series is being produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller alongside Snyder through Stone Quarry Animation, their production company’s newest venture with Oliva. So let’s see how Zack Snyder’s Twilight of Gods turns out.