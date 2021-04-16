Zack Snyder Saved Gal Gadot After Patty Jenkins Destroyed Her In WW 1984

After the severe backlash of Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder saved Diana in his director’s cut of the Justice League

Gal Gadot has portrayed Wonder Woman four times. Two times for Zack Snyder in Batman Vs Superman and Justice League, and twice for Patty Jenkins in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. So let’s see how one character is portrayed differently by two directors.

Zack Snyder’s Warrior and a literal God

Zack Snyder often portrays his superheroes as larger-than-life characters. And most of the Justice League are portrayed as Gods on earth. Diana Prince is no different, she is shown as the best warrior on earth. She is probably the strongest Superhero in Justice League after Superman. Thus when Superman is dead she leads the fights against Steppenwolf. As Steppenwolf says, “ The Blood of the old gods flows through her.”

Watch: Zack Snyder vs Patty Jenkins Version of Wonder Woman | The Batman Dilemma at WB

Although she is shown as a kickass warrior, she does have that loving and nurturing side Wonder Woman is known for. She helps Cyborg adapt to the world, helps flash on how to attack, and shows Aquaman that maybe the fight between the Atlanteans and Amazonians should end.

Patty Jenkins’ loving and kind Amazonian princess in 1984

She is portrayed as a much less fierce version of herself. Patty Jenkins even made her lose her Sword so she would be less of a warrior. Though she uses golden armor in the final battle with Cheetah, she is relatively easy to beat compared to the warrior she is in Justice League. Patty Jenkins chooses to show her as a symbol of hope, optimism, and love as she helps out many people.

Even makes Maxwell lord give up his powers through the power of love, which honestly makes up for a terrible finale. Without her signature warrior spirit, there is not much to explore in Diana Prince’s character. They choose to bring back Steve Trevor just for gags, which makes the emotional payoff at the end of Wonder Woman one much less important.

A mixture of both in Wonder Woman one

Wonder Woman one serves as a weird amalgam of both Zack Snyder and Patty Jenkins’ creative vision. Though Patty Jenkins directed the film the film was written and produced by Snyder. Also, Snyder was the one who cast Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. So this film features the best of both worlds, as we get to see Diana’s Warrior being unleashed and also see her kind and loving presence throughout the movie.

Wonder Woman’s Iconic Theme

The one more thing constant throughout all the iterations of Wonder Woman is her iconic theme song which was composed by Hans Zimmer and Junkie Xl. Hans Zimmer returned to score for Wonder Woman 1984 while Junkie Xl composed a four-hour score for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Her theme with a great electronic guitar is probably the most recognizable and energetic theme in recent times.

Wonder Woman 3 was announced by Warner Brother studios a long time ago but there was nothing announced about it. Patty Jenkins is attached to direct it. It was rumoured that she might be in the Flash as the Flashpoint paradox storyline has a key role for Wonder Woman as she starts a relationship with Aquaman.