Rebel Moon: All You Need To Know About Zack Snyder’s Ambition Project

The wait for the announcement of The Batman vs Superman director’s next project has been long, but now we finally have some good news about his next project. Zack Snyder will direct, write and produce Rebel Moon for Netflix.

Snyder has had a great year so far

Zack Snyder has been on a roll this year. The Man Of Steel director took a hiatus after the Justice League saga but it looks like he has found his groove once again. After completing his hugely demanded four-hour Justice League Snyder cut which was has received global praise from the fans who demanded the release of the cut. Leaving his DC directing duties, he then went on to release his second Zombie flick Army Of The Dead which was the most-watched Netflix movie in the week of its release, according to the Nielsen ratings. After the zombie heist movie did so well on Netflix, Netflix and Snyder wanted to continue their journey with the best streaming service in the world.

Netflix’s Rebel Moon

Snyder has revealed that he will be directing, producing, and writing Rebel Moon for Netflix. The movie is a sci-fi epic that is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder says.

“It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

A universe builder for Netflix and DC

After setting up the Army Of The Dead franchise for Netflix which already has a prequel and anime series in production he has decided he wants to set up another space adventure-based IP for the streamer.

He was also responsible for setting up the current DC universe which started out with Man Of Steel. While his DC movies have been controversial, his castings and plans for the DC universe have been largely successful. After Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot successfully set up their solo franchises with Aquaman and Wonder Woman respectively, it is now Ezra Miller’s turn to star in his solo Flash movie. The seeds Snyder had planted for the DC universe have continued to grow, even if he is not currently involved in any DC project.

Bringing old collaborators to Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon sees Zack Snyder team up with 300 writer Kurt Johnstad and Army of The Dead writer Shay Hatten to create this new universe.

“I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing, and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

The feature will be Snyder’s next movie and the hope is to begin production in early 2022. “I’ve been working on this on the side for so long, it’s pretty far along,” he says. Let us wait and see how Snyder’s next project will shape up.