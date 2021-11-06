Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Is Man Of Steel’s Krypton Sequence ‘On Steroids’

After setting up the DCEU, Zack Snyder was left in a state of limbo after being removed from Justice League, but Netflix had seen the potential in the 300 directors and tasked him to dish out a couple of franchises for them! Slowly but steadily it looks like Snyder’s Netflix deal is bearing many fruits for the viewers.

ARMY OF THIEVES Ending Explained

Snyder’s Many Projects For Netflix



Army of the Dead was the first movie to come out in his zombie universe which recently had a prequel Army of Thieves released earlier this month. Fleshing out that universe even further we will get Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas which is an animated series that serves as the prequel for AoTD. The new chapter Lost Vegas will explain how the zombie apocalypse started and will further give us an insight into who the members of the Army were, before the apocalypse started.

Zack Snyder has plans for Netflix's Army of the Dead franchise beyond the upcoming prequel, anime, and sequel.https://t.co/lKDOrxNAnq pic.twitter.com/Jti4dY9c3w — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 29, 2021

Following that will be his collaboration with Jay Olivia on bringing the Norse gods to life with Twilight of the Gods, another animated series that will delve deep into Norse mythology. After which are the two big-budget movies in the Zack Snyder Rebel Moon and Planet of the Dead.

While it isn’t confirmed, Zack Snyder already has plans for the sequel of Army of the Dead 2- titled Planet of the Dead. It starts from where the first one ended and Vanderohe. The sequel will be bigger ins scale as the zombie virus probably has spread throughout the world and elements of the time loop will be in consideration. We have to wait and watch how Zack Snyder’s Zombie-verse takes shape.

Related: Army Of Thieves To Solidify Zack Snyder’s Netflix multiverse

Rebel Moon – Snyder’s version of Star Wars

Back in 2010 when Lucasfilms was still separate from Disney, the Watchmen director had pitched a Star Wars film but the project didn’t go through for various reasons. Snyder took on the DCEU with Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman, and Justice League but he never got rid of this story. Snyder has long had an interest in creating a film inspired by Kurosawa and “Star Wars.” News broke in 2013 that Snyder was developing a Kurosawa-inspired “Star Wars” film that would’ve been loosely inspired by the classic 1954 film “Seven Samurai” where Jedi Knights and lightsabers would be used instead of ronin and samurai swords.

Though the project never came to fruition, Snyder is moving forward with its core story and themes for “Rebel Moon,” albeit without any “Star Wars” connections. Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai has had a huge influence on Snyder and we can see shades of that in his version of Justice League.

Recently on Post Cred Pod, Zack Snyder said that Rebel Moon will be like the Krypton sequence in ‘Man of Steel’ but on steroids. “The beginning of ‘Man of Steel’ on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, and that’s kind of what we’re doing in ‘Rebel Moon’, but on the biggest steroids I can give it,” he explained.

Zack Snyder says 'Rebel Moon' will be like the Krypton sequence in 'Man of Steel' "on steroids" 🌌🌙



"The beginning of ‘Man of Steel’ on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, and that’s kind of what we’re doing in 'Rebel Moon', but on the biggest steroids I can give it.” pic.twitter.com/z9CioGiSz0 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 27, 2021

While there are a lot of things Snyder gets criticized for in his films, his visuals are not one of them. Spectacular and grand scale fight sequences await us in Rebel moon.