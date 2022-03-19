Zack Snyder Is As Passionate As Fans To Restore The Snyder-Verse

On the one year anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, let me take you on a journey

One Year Ago the impossible happened, a movie all of Hollywood told didn’t exist came into existence, just through the sheer force of fans of Zack Snyder’s DC projects. So join me on my journey through three movies that have connected and stayed with me beyond my expectations.

Last chance to see this epic on the big screen in NY, LA, or Austin! All proceeds go to an important cause. Deadline to enter is this Friday! @afspnational @IMAX#IMAX #ZackSnyderJusticeLeague #JusticeIsGrayhttps://t.co/NoSHqpYWUr pic.twitter.com/XlIR7gd4k7 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 13, 2021

Man of Steel

Let us start with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Honestly, I didn’t even know the guy’s name before he directed Man Of Steel. After he was announced as the new Superman director it clicked that this was the guy who made 300, so I knew this movie would be out of the box as well. And damn it truly was.

The Superman origin story was such a beautiful, thought-provoking, self-questioning and tender journey with so much heart. And on top of that was the most intense action scenes I have ever seen in a comic book film, and to be honest, I haven’t seen anything like it ever since.

Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👊🏿💚🤞🏿

In brightest day… pic.twitter.com/VS2kYj8ZlV — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) March 18, 2022

Batman Vs Superman

Then came Batman Vs Superman, a movie that still gets better on every rewatch for me, but it makes me question myself every time. You see, I loved every second of this movie from start to finish and it might end up being my favourite movie of all time, but every time I watch it a question arises in my mind. What was it that I saw which no one else had seen? Why did I end up loving this movie so much which was universally hated by everyone? Am I wrong? or is the world playing a sadistic game with my feelings?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Trilogy Traile

But as it, fortunately, turned out, I was not alone. After the abomination that was the 2017 Justice League, I found out that despite the critical and public bashing of Batman Vs Superman, there was a massive fanbase that felt what I felt when I watched Man of Steel and BVS.

From lows to highs in Justice League

I eventually realised what the reason was for the hatred of Batman Vs Superman. It was a deconstruction of the superheroes we love. He questioned if we really needed Batman and Superman. He showed us how tarnished humanity actually is. He showed us how media is as good a weapon as an actual force to destroy a person. He tested the limits of a Superman trying to do what is right and questioned if a Batman in Gotham would actually be of any help.

The movie showed us Superheroes suffering trauma. People who went to this film as an escape found the truth too close to home and that is the reason this movie is still unbearable for many.

But you have to realise, we can only go to the highest of the highs when you have seen the lowest of the lows. That kind of cyclical nature was what Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy was built upon. After questioning their worth in Batman Vs Superman, we get to see the celebration of our cherished heroes which feels so so much more deserved than a usual superhero arc. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a four-hour celebration of the iconic Justice League. It treats its heroes with so much love which I haven’t felt in any other CBM.

1 year ago today, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ released on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/XADXi4u4zI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 18, 2022

It shows us that we actually did need Batman and Superman. Batman goes on his biggest mission to form the Justice League to defend the earth against Darkseid, and Superman is the key to defeating him. This movie was yet another 10/10 DC movie for me and it was such a fitting tribute to the Justice League we cherish.

And to be honest there is nothing quite like Flash reversing time to save the world-pure cinema.

An unfinished story

I could go on about this movie for pages, but I must stop. After seeing the glorious Snyder Cut, it is clear that the story is unfinished.

While Hollywood insiders have kept saying that DC has moved on and Zack Snyder has moved on to Netflix, this is a fandom that doesn’t know how to lose. Toxic fandom you say?

Go on Twitter and give a genuine critique of No Way Home or The Batman see your Twitter mentions go crazy. There is toxicity in every fandom, but I have yet to see any other fandom raising ‘Half A Million dollar’ for charity. The exact same argument insiders made for the #ReleasetheSnyderCut are being used now look how that turned out. Even the beloved director doesn’t shy away from showing us a glimpse of what could have been in his regular social posts.

So while the fight for the Snyder Cut was four years long, here is to hoping the fight for #RestoretheSnyderverse is shorter.