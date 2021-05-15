HOLLYWOOD

With Snyder’s Exit, WB Loses Its Best Shot To Revive DC

Zack Snyder DC
Priyank Singh
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
MCU's Power Shift Doesn't Bode Well For New Captain America Sam Wilson
No Newer Articles