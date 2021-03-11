Zack Snyder finally gave us clarity on where Snyder-verse stands in DC Universe

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League just 7 days away, you might be wondering what DC films are connected to this version of Justice League and what movies aren’t. Since WarnerMedia is about to release a version of Justice League which is very drastically different from the 2017 theatrical Joss Whedon version, it’s easy to get everything mixed up.

What’s In The Snyder-verse

Zack Snyder was asked this very same question at the recent IGN Fanfest 2021 and this was his response, “I think you can view my Snyderverse version of the DC superhero canon as its own thing. I love Patty Jenkins (Director of the Wonder Woman films) and James Wan (Director of the Aquaman films) and what they’ve done with their movies and are amazing, but at this point I was just like, this is its own thing, and it doesn’t really owe anything to anything, so I’m just going to do it exactly as I had always intended.”

So basically, Zack Snyder believes that his trilogy of DC films, Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League exist in their canon.

The movies made with some influence from Snyder’s movies remain outside The Snyder-verse.

Why Snyder-verse Stands Out

It’s understandable why Zack chooses to think of his movies as a separate canon because all the DC Films made without his direction have had an element of humor with elements of a classic superhero entertainment involved in them. Meanwhile Zack chooses to have a very detail-oriented approach to his characters in which they face their own set of problems and have to learn to overcome them in a sort of Breaking down and building them back up method, which isn’t loved by everyone. This method usually yields a very serious and dark view of his heroes, which was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. After the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a general viewer might expect a similar approach to a superhero movie, which shows why both Aquaman and Wonder Woman hit the One Billion mark.

Aquaman and the first Wonder Woman films are the only ones that are loosely connected to the Snyder verse as Aquaman takes place right after Zack Snyder’s Justice League while Wonder Woman was written by Zack Snyder himself, along with Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs. Even the first Suicide Squad (2017) had some links to the Snyder verse as Ben Affleck’s Batman and Ezra Miller’s Flash also had cameos in that film. Meanwhile Todd Philips’s 2019 Joker solo film and David Sandberg’s 2019 Shazam had no connection to previous DC Films. Even Wonder Woman 1984 got rid of all its connection to the Snyder verse by adopting a joyful and colorful approach to the film.

Snyder Cut In The DC Multiverse

Future DC Films will not be connected to the Snyder verse as Warner Bros are attempting to reboot the entire universe with The Flash in 2022 which will introduce the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their own versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad which debuts on 4th August 2021 serves as a soft reboot for the suicide squad series, while the new Supergirl casting of Sasha Calle, as well as the announcement of a JJ Abrams helmed Superman reboot sends a clear message that Warner Bros are not interested in continuing the Snyder-verse.

DC Films president Walter Hamada also said that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a cul-de-sac, meaning a road that leads nowhere. Hamada to NY Times

That said HBO Max is the only place we can hope for the sequels of Justice League. Since they were the ones who saw the potential of this project and then invested around 70 million dollars to get the cut made in the first place. And with Marvel’s Disney+ series like WandaVision being made on a movie-level scale and budget, it’s not a long stretch to imagine HBO Max might be interested in making a follow-up to the highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops on 18th March on HBO Max. Indian viewers can watch the movie on Book My Show’s streaming service.

