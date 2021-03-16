Zack Snyder Discusses Cliffhanger Ending Of His Justice League Cut

Snyder is coming out with various juicy details about cliffhanger his cut of Justice League

For casual viewers, the 2017 version of Justice League was just another comic book movie in which several heroes unite to stop an intergalactic enemy. But several hardcore fans knew from the first scene of the film that this wasn’t Zack Snyder’s film. From the horrendous CGI on Henry Cavill’s face to remove his moustache to the film’s weird forced humour, fans knew that this wasn’t the film they were promised. So after that, fans banded together to #releasethesnydercut to get a chance to see Zack Snyder’s true vision for his DC Heroes, as well as raising half a million dollars for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention in the process.

The Cliffhanger

Zack Snyder is known for his comic book adaptions, from the visually audacious and bold 300, to the dark and satirical Watchmen and then his famous superman and batman interpretations. He was brought in by Christopher Nolan to take the DCEU to new heights, but studio interference and a personal tragedy meant that it wasn’t meant to be. But finally, HBO Max decided to release the fabled Snyder cut of Justice League on march 18th 2021.

In a recent interview with NY Times, Snyder talked about Justice League, including the reason why his cut ends on a massive cliffhanger.

An amazing honor to work with a legend like @JimLee https://t.co/sVU1lxHo3r — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 11, 2021

When asked about when he felt that the studio’s confidence in him was eroding and did the arrival of Joss Whedon raise any red flags, he had this to say, “There was a a shift in confidence that they had, and I think that kept multiplying as we went along. They had this giant I.P. [intellectual property] and their confidence in my point of view had eroded, and it was a bit of a red flag. They were like, We think punching up the humor and doing some more fun stuff will be great. I was like, Hmm, I’m happy to shoot a scene if you have a good idea. We kicked around a bunch of different writers and they had come in with Joss. He’s a talented writer, no two ways about it. But I really didn’t see the point. And then when I was like, I’m done, I can’t do this, I feel like they were volunteering Joss as the de facto finisher.”

Related: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Accidentally Leaked Or Was It

The Myth and the Legend of Justice League

Next, he was asked about how this movie compares to all the huge mythical movies and series in the past, like Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings, this was his answer:

”It’s obvious I take these characters and their mythology really seriously. I want them to be fully realized as characters, existing in that world. I don’t think that it’s cool to have fun at their expense. And there was a vision that we had, a complete universe, fully fleshed out, that we really wanted to take all the way.”

Watch: Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Official Trailer #2

When asked about the contrast in his movies to the Marvel movies, he had this to say,” I knew it before “BvS,” when we made “Man of Steel.” Marvel is doing something else. They’re doing, at the highest level, this popular action-comedy with a heart. And they have that nailed. An effort to duplicate that is insanity because they’re so good at it. What DC had was mythology at an epic level, and we were going to take them on this amazing journey. Frankly, I was the only one saying that. I don’t know how to hit a ball any different than I hit it. A director has one skill — your point of view. That’s all you have. If you’re trying to imitate another way of making a movie, then you’re on a slippery slope.”

Related: Everything You Need To Know About The Flash 2022

Finally, he was asked about why there is a massive cliffhanger in his cut of the movie, since this might be the last justice league movie we see in quite a while, this was his answer,” The ask was for my version of the movie.” which is a very coy answer since fans know that there might be a chance to continue the Snyder-verse on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops in less than 3 days on March 18th on HBO Max.