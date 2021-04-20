Zack Snyder Wants To Redraw Ghost Rider For MCU — With Keanu Reeves

Zack Snyder is the most talked-about director in Hollywood right now. After blowing away everyone’s minds with his breathtaking 4-hour director’s cut of Justice League. He has found his next home on Netflix, creating an Army of the Dead franchise which will have movies, prequels, sequels, anime adaptations and so much more. But it turns out Marvel Studios might be looking to have some of that Zack Snyder content as well.

Only 3 days left to bid on the limited series of character portraits I shot during additional photography on ZSJL. You’ll also be supporting an incredibly important cause. https://t.co/pBbsK4rGhB#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #UsUnited @afspnational pic.twitter.com/pqElKwCMiU — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 19, 2021

Marvel wants a Zack Snyder directed Ghost Rider film

Mikey Sutton from Geekocity reported that Marvel Studios want Zack Snyder to make a new Ghost Rider film. While Zack Snyder’s dark sombre tones might not fit with the typical Marvel cheery and fun tone, they are looking to cover that spectrum of the entertainment market as well. Interestingly, Ghost Rider has been long rumoured to cast Keanu Reeves who is also a fan favourite. If indeed all of these come together it’ll be Kevin Feige and MCU’s best fan service.

Watch: KEANU REEVES GHOST RIDER In Doctor Strange 2

Falcon and Winter Soldier was the first to take a deep dive into the racism and politics involved in being a superhero. And besides, that Marvel is developing the third instalment of Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds, which definitely will be R Rated. So while in theory, a Zack Snyder movie in Marvel Studios might feel like a far-fetched project, the reality is very different.

What are The Ghost Rider’s special abilities?

Johnny Blaze possesses the supernatural ability to transform into the Ghost Rider at will. Originally, he would automatically transform at night or in the presence of evil. Recently, however, he has gained control over his transformations and can transform through an act of will or when innocent blood is spilled. It has recently been stated that Johnny Blaze and the Spirit that was supposedly the Ghost Rider are in fact agents of Heaven.

The power of the Ghost Rider depends on who is in control of the Ghost Rider. Johnny and the Spirit inhabit the same body, and while transformed Johnny is in control for the majority of the time, but if he loses focus or control of the power of the Ghost Rider, the Spirit regaining control is likely to occur. While the Ghost Rider is in control, Johnny Blaze only influences its decisions to an extent as he takes the “back seat” to the Spirit.

Related: Unconvinced By Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel Bets On Keanu Reeves To Lead Midnight Sons

Why Does Marvel want Zack Snyder for this project?

If you read any comics or have seen the previous films of Ghost Rider, the dark sombre tone perfectly suits the character as well as the director Zack Snyder. With WB studios burning all bridges with Zack and Netflix giving him the creative freedom he wants, Marvel might be looking to shake up and give Zack another interesting option with Ghost Rider.