Zack Snyder Brings In Ray Fisher And Charlie Hunnam To Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has announced a stellar big-name cast for his upcoming big-budget Sci-fi movie Rebel Moon. The Batman Vs Superman director reunites with his Justice League star Ray Fisher who played Cyborg. Among the other big names, Charlie Hunnam joins the cast who played King Arthur in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Zack Snyder’s Star Wars Story: Rebel Moon | The Road To Rebel Moon

Cyborg and King Arthur actors join Rebel Moon

Director Zack Snyder recently broke the news on Twitter that Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher will join Sofia Boutella as the leading stars in his Star Wars-inspired Sci-fi Epic titled Rebel Moon for Netflix.

Charlie Hunnam is known for his roles in Guy Ritchie’s movies like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Gentlemen. He is also famous for his role as Jackson Teller on the hit FX tv series Sons of Anarchy.

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzW — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 9, 2022

Ray Fisher’s breakout role was starring as Victor Stone/ Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He has also starred in the third season of True Detective and Women of the Movement.

Sofia Boutella previously had starred in Atomic Blonde, Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Mummy. Doona Bae is a frequent collaborator of The Wachowski sisters, featuring in Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending. And finally, Djimon Hounsou has been featured in a lot of big movies such as Aquaman, Shazam and Guardians of The Galaxy.

MORE FROM DKODING: Rebel Moon: All You Need To Know About Zack Snyder’s Ambition Project

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder’s Star Wars-inspired passion project

Back in 2010 when Lucasfilms was still separate from Disney, the 300, director had pitched a Star Wars film but the project didn’t go through for various reasons. Snyder took on the DCEU with Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman, and Justice League but he never got rid of this story. Snyder has long had an interest in creating a film inspired by Kurosawa and “Star Wars.” News broke in 2013 that Snyder was developing a Kurosawa-inspired “Star Wars” film that would’ve been loosely inspired by the classic 1954 film “Seven Samurai” where Jedi Knights and lightsabers would be used instead of ronin and samurai swords.

Since the project never came to fruition, Snyder still went ahead with the core story and themes for “Rebel Moon,” albeit without any “Star Wars” connections. Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai has had a huge influence on Snyder and we can see shades of that in his version of Justice League.

Man of Steel visuals on steroids

Recently on Post Cred Pod, Zack Snyder said that this film will be like the Krypton sequence in ‘Man of Steel’ but on steroids. “The beginning of ‘Man of Steel’ on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, and that’s kind of what we’re doing in ‘Rebel Moon’, but on the biggest steroids I can give it,” he explained.

After years of creative restriction at building out his DCEU, he finally is getting a chance with Netlfix to go all out with his vision for Rebel Moon. The movie will start rolling cameras soon this year in summer and is said to be shooting Rebel Moon parts one and two as a back to back production. The film is written by Zack Snyder himself, his Army of The Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad.