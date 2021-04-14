Not Sure About SnyderVerse Zack Snyder Moves On To The Army Of The Dead On Netflix

After releasing the highly anticipated director’s cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder is not slowing down. Though the fans are appealing to Restore the SnyderVerse the director has more than superhero offerings for his devoted fans. Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which will be a very interesting genre mashup movie that will release worldwide on May 21st.

Vegas is their kingdom. #ArmyOfTheDead.

In select theaters May and on Netflix May 21.

A return to the Zombie genre for Zack Snyder

Snyder’s breakout hit was Dawn of the Dead which was released back in 2004, after which his career took off, and then he went on to make 300, Watchmen, and the DC universe films including Man Of Steel, Batman vs Superman, and Justice League.

An interesting fact about Dawn of the dead- the film was written by Guardians of Galaxy director James Gunn.

The plot for Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada).

It’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.

Watch: Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

What To Expect From The Army of the Dead

The trailer for this film doesn’t hold anything back. From an aggressive zombie Tiger to highly sophisticated intelligent zombies who can fight, this movie has it all. The Las Vegas set looks incredible as well, filled with casinos with tons of cash. There are a lot of blasts happening as well, some to blow out the zombies and some to open locks.

Dave Bautista confirmed he kills a lot of zombies in Army of the Dead.

Furthermore, the production of this film is equivalent to a blockbuster Hollywood movie, which is unusual for Netflix. Snyder even had a RED 8K camera specially made for him since this is the first time he’s shooting on digital instead of film. Long-time collaborator Tom Holkenberg aka Junkie Xl also returns to make an electronically charged background score for the zombie heist.

A Genre Mashup Movie

Every movie Snyder makes explores the depth of that genre, this movie is no different. In the fan conference after the trailer drop, Snyder mentioned that this movie will have elements of a heist film, a large-scale action film, lots of comedy as well as some nasty zombie attacks.

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” said Snyder. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 per cent. But also you get these amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

Zack Snyder’s Army of the dead drops on May 21st on Netflix worldwide.