Zack Snyder Had A Darker Aquaman Planned Than You Can Imagine

Zack Snyder, the now exiled architect of the DCEU, had a darker, deeper, and more meaningful arc for each of his heroes. So while Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom begins production, let’s take a look at what the original darker plan was.

The One True King

Aquaman one and how varied its story was

The first Aquaman movie was very close to what Zack Snyder’s plans for the character were. As we see at the end of the four-hour cut of Justice League, Arthur says to Mera and Vulko that he has to meet his father and goes back to him. After which he starts his journey to becoming the one true king of the seven seas. The only major difference Snyder and Wan probably would have is the tone of the film.

As evident in the Snyder Cut, Arthur is much more aggressive and prefers to work alone, but eventually learns about his responsibility and helps out the Justice League. While Arthur is something like that in the first 10 minutes of Aquaman, he is converted into a much more family-friendly cheery superhero we are used to seeing with the MCU. And that approach seemed to be successful as the film grossed over a billion dollars in box office revenue.

Zack Snyder Aquaman 2 plot

Funnily enough, even after getting rid of Snyder, WB doesn’t seem to have a plan for their failing DC franchise. The title ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is directly picked up from the man of steel director’s original storyboard he had created mapping out the entire DCEU. In the storyboard, Arthur’s arc is mentioned as, “Aquaman, with the help of Mera, will bring the seven kingdoms together, becoming the one true king, building a new alliance between the oceans and the surface.”

In a section titled, “The Justice League members unite with their families”, we get a look into what Zack Snyder had planned for Aquaman. “In the oceans, Aquaman and Mera bring the final kingdom of seven- The Unseen, into their alliance. For the first time since Atlantis sank, it is once again united.”

A very different Aquaman from Zack Snyder

As is evident from the plotlines Snyder had written with Jim Lee, it seems like the original plan for Arthur Curry was much more mythical and focussed on his journey to becoming the hero he was always meant to be, instead of a toned-down version of himself injected with humour to have a more global appeal.

The interesting thing is, stories that focus on the character and their journey tend to age well rather than focus on what the audience wants at that time. For example, Nolan’s Batman trilogy and Snyder’s DC trilogy are still talked about to this day for their guts to do something braver with their characters instead of making a funny action movie.

Aquaman 2 is currently in production

After months of waiting, the sequel is finally going into the shooting phase and director James Wan is returning to helm the Atlantean-based DC film. Jason Momoa also recently revealed that he is deeply involved in creating the script for the film said recently,” We did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Filming for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is scheduled to kick off next month in Hawaii, while the movie itself is scheduled for a 16 December 2022 release.