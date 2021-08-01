Every Young Avenger Introduced In MCU Phase 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to complicate its storylines. It seems that MCU has decided not to leave its fanatics idle and keep giving something or the other to ponder on. MCU is subtly introducing its Young Avengers one after the other. Furthermore, Lady Loki’s name being Sylvie in the latest Disney+ series, it has become evident that MCU is subtly introducing the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: The Young Avengers.

The MCU Disney+ shows are out here just casually setting up the Young Avengers. pic.twitter.com/dB52LZwXOf — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) July 1, 2021

Kid Loki And Sylvie Lushton

Now, when the fans are well versed with Kid Loki and young Sylvie in MCU’s latest offering. Let’s muse at the name Sylvie which was just left there, just like any other name.

But, Lady Loki, a.k.a Sylvie, could be none other than Sylvie Lushton, a member of the Young Avengers. Knowing that the Multiverse is split open who knows another variant of a young Sylvie can join the Kid Loki for a possible MCU future.

And well, it is not the first time MCU has brought up something like this; it has been doing that for a while now, making it evident that MCU is gradually moving towards setting up the Mightiest Heroes of Earth, the Young Avengers.

1 /7

Billy and Tommy

Marvel began establishing its Young Avengers’ army with its first-ever TV series, WandaVision. The two sons of Wanda became imaginary in the end, Billy a.k.a Wiccan and Tommy a.k.a. Speed is believed to return in the future.

Wiccan and Speed have their own set of powers taking after their mom and uncle, Quicksilver. By the time they return, they would have reached a proper age to be a part of the Young Avengers.

Watch: WandaVision: Billy And Tommy’s Super Powers Explained

2 /7

Eli Bradley

Falcon and the Winter Soldier also introduced a member of the Young Avenger, probably in the most subtle way possible. The grandson of Isaiah Bradley, Eli Bradley, will become the Patriot in the Young Avengers.

3 /7

America Chavez

Xochitl Gomez is set to be introduced as America Chavez in the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Chavez can literally punch through interdimensional portals. Given we’re already in the Multiverse she has a long future in the MCU.

Gifts for the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveal the outfit America Chavez will wear when she makes her MCU debut.https://t.co/fmMjAgQT6q pic.twitter.com/EbSoRaXEd0 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 27, 2021

4 /7

Kate Bishop

The next Young Avenger would be Kate Bishop, who will make her debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Kate will be a partner to Clint Barton and Barton will eventually pass his title, bow, and arrows to her.

Kate Bishop made her first comics appearance in Young Avengers (2005) #1 as a clever and blunt young woman who eventually takes on the Hawkeye mantle. Don't worry – our version of Kate keeps her witty takes and sarcasm intact! pic.twitter.com/omLKSOCOox — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 2, 2020

5 /7

Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang could be a part of the squad too. She became young when her father, Scott Lang, a.k.a the Ant-Man, returned from the Quantum Realm. With Ant-Man 3 on the line, she might return to reprise her role and showcase some superhero strengths.

6 /7

Iron Lad

Iron Lad would also be a part of the Young Avengers squad, and maybe fans do not have to wait for a long time to have their first look at him. He might make his debut in Ant-Man 3, being the younger version of the movie’s main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror.

ICYMI: The MCU has found its Iron Lad. https://t.co/rT74eJiXE6 — MCU Fanatics (@MCU_Fanatics) June 24, 2021

7 /7

Ms Marvel

And last but not least Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan will join the ranks of MCU’s The Marvels with Brie Larson and Tyonah Paris. But before that Iman Vellani will make her Disney+ debut in and as Ms Marvel sometime in late 2021.

Related: Kate Bishop Is Going To Be Marvel’s Next Hawkeye

The team is ready

Most of the Young Avengers squad members are either subtly introduced or are on the verge of being introduced. Marvel is introducing all the characters with their specific superpowers and circumstances.

The most exciting thing would be to see how all these Young Avengers come together and become the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.