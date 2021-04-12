You’ll Love To Hate Henry Cavill’s Superman In Justice League 2 & 3

This is the second of the two-part feature that’ll take you through Superman Henry Cavill’s entire journey in Justice League 2 & 3

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out, it is interesting to wonder what was left in Henry Cavill’s Superman story which was supposed to be shown in Justice League 2 & 3, and maybe a Man Of Steel sequel.

Superman’s First Flight in Man Of Steel

JL 2: The Knightmare timeline

As shown by the glimpses in Batman Vs Superman and Justice League, the league will fail to stop Darkseid’s invasion the first time. This is because Darkseid kills Lois Lane and then takes control of Superman who’s already in a vulnerable state using the famous Anti-Life Equation. So that’s the plot of Justice League 2.

An Anti Life controlled Superman is sent by Darkseid to make sure any remaining members of the league are eliminated. A Knightmare Justice League, led by Batman, has to devise a plan such that Flash can travel back in time and warn Bruce to save Lois Lane so that Clark Kent does not turn evil. So in that world, the movie was going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from a destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time.

Many were surprised #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague was lighter in tone, but Chris Terrio says that was always the plan:



"I wanted the chance to write these characters with love and hope after getting through the darkness of Batman v Superman." https://t.co/PStsmpANg3 pic.twitter.com/Xn7caOhJjy — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 9, 2021

They commit a major mistake the first time when Flash doesn’t warn Bruce in proper time, instead he warns him in the events of Batman Vs Superman, in which he doesn’t quite understand what Flash wanted to imply.

But then they finally do it right, warn Bruce in proper time so that Batman sacrifices himself to save Lois Lane, which ensures Superman remains good.

Justice League 3: The final battle

The final movie would have been about the battle between Darkseid and the defenders of Earth. Zack Snyder had previously mentioned that his 5 movie arc was always about Superman and his journey so the last movie would be very Superman-focused.

The final chapter was going to be a large percentage of Superman to conclude the whole thing. Because if Batman died, it would have very much fallen on Superman to be the de facto leader. By the way, at that point, Wonder Woman would have been made queen of the Themyscira and she would be leading the warriors into battle against Darkseid herself. And Arthur would be leading the armies of Atlantians. Superman is going to be the head of the Justice League and the Armies of Men. And so Superman would have gone from this kind of berserker Superman to a benevolent Superman.

"I belong to no one."



What's your favorite line from Zack Snyder's Justice League? #WonderWoman #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/uRR0a1ZHfZ — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) April 8, 2021

The Parallels between Batman and Superman

The most beautiful parallel in Zack Snyder’s 5 movie arc is the sacrifice of Batman and Superman. Superman’s sacrifice motivates Batman to form the Justice League and unite the heroes of the earth to prepare against the eventual battle against Darkseid. And on the other hand, Batman’s sacrifice to save his fiancee Lois Lane motivates him to lead the Justice League and win against Darkseid.

In a tribute to Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent and Lois Lane name their son Bruce, for his ultimate sacrifice for the earth.