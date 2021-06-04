Ant-Man 3 Foreshadows A Villian That’s NOT Kang The Conqueror

Is Corey Stoll making a return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Recently, Evangeline Lilly (the Wasp) in her latest Twitter post dropped a clear hint of the return of Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) in Ant-Man 3. In the Ant-Man franchise, Lilly who plays Hope Van Dyne received her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script and shared the news on Twitter in excitement.

Wait. Hashtag Corey Stoll?? HASHTAG COREY STOLL?!?!? pic.twitter.com/gLNatKnPg6 — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) May 21, 2021

Lilly tagged her co-stars from the film. But the real surprise for the fans was that she had also tagged Corey Stoll who played the role of Darren Cross AKA Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film.

Return of Yellowjacket in Ant-Man 3

In Ant-Man (2015), Darren Cross wanted to sell his Yellowjacket technology to HYDRA. But his plan was thwarted by Scott Lang and he disintegrates into atoms and dies, or so we see. He literally shrinks into nothing. However, hopes are now high to see him in Ant-Man 3, thanks to Evangeline Lilly.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will deal heavily with the Quantum realm. And after Avengers: Endgame, we all know that it is possible to enter the realm at one point in time and exit from the realm at another point in time i.e. time travel. Thanks to Tony who made a “fully functional time-space GPS”, time travel is now controllable.

Watch: Ant-Man 3 Villain Hidden in the MCU THE WHOLE TIME?

So, will there be a possibility that Scott Lang requires Daren Cross’s help so he goes back in time? Or will it be a cameo of Darren from his past? And it is also possible that Darren gets hold of the time-space GPS from Lang and arrives in the present?

It’s not impossible, after all. We do remember how Thanos came from the past with the help of his daughter Nebula (the evil one) in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Anything is possible with the quantum realm and multiverse brewing in the MCU. Or, Corey Stoll could have his appearance in the movie in the form of dreams and hallucinations. But we want more of him as Yellowjacket, don’t we!

Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror is the big bad villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And he is very “famous” for wreaking havoc across multiple timelines in Marvel comics. He is also the ruler of the Quantum Realm city of Chronopolis that lies outside the laws of time and space as we know it. So what if greed makes Darren Cross shake hands with Kang? Or, will he join forces with Ant-Man and wasp to fight Kang?

Marvel's first-ever Kang the Conqueror solo series plans to explore the origins of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's time-traveling tyrant.https://t.co/aPIgT4v8ou pic.twitter.com/UwPNGy60K2 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 14, 2021

Fantastic Four

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also have some connection with the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. This is because Kang the Conqueror’s real name is Nathaniel Richards, who is a descendant of Reed Richards, our very own Mr. Fantastic, from the 31st-century. So will Darren come face to face with Marvel’s first family ?

If yes, then there is also a possibility that Darren Cross meets Doctor Doom. Marvel Doom too had many adventures inside the Quantum Realm. In fact, Quantum Realm debuted in 1963’s Fantastic Four No. 16; And the name of the story was…wait for it…The Micro-World of Doctor Doom!

Amid the buzz connecting him with the role, John Krasinski confirms he does want to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.https://t.co/wNMpHk6Ftd pic.twitter.com/tI6ihHQuut — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 29, 2021

While we imagine the possibilities, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania slouches towards release on February 17, 2023. The cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Corey Stoll as Darren Cross (hoepfully) and finally Jonathan Majors will have his MCU debut as Kang the Conqueror.