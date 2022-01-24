X-Men, Fantastic Four, Illuminati – Actors That Are Showing Up In Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will unleash the power of the multiverse that can bring any number of crazy cameos.

After watching Spider-Man: No Way Home and checking out several rumours about cameos in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it won’t be wrong to believe that C in MCU stands for Cameos. Probably, it is not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Marvel Cameo Universe. The upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is predicted to have several big and ground-breaking cameos. And, after the huge cameos, No Way Home has had, the expectations from the Doctor Strange sequel are even higher.

Doctor Strange sequel will be full of cameos

The Multiverse of Madness will give us the deepest insights into the multiverse. After several movies and TV series introduced the multiverse and its effects, the Doctor Strange sequel will begin with unleashing the power of that multiverse.

Knowing the multiverse is spiralling into ‘madness’ opens the possibility of any superstar making his/her cameo or coming back to life is at its peak. The internet is all flooded with speculations and theories of MCU fanatics reasoning out how their favourite will finally make it to the big screen from Doctor Strange’s portals.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” reportedly had a screening where the film was met with huge praise and full of huge and surprising actors cameos. Wanda and Strange fight is amazing, and Wanda is the still the villain and “not watered down.”



(via: @GraceRandolph) pic.twitter.com/mBfpeZYIhL — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) January 14, 2022

Professor X will lead the Illuminati

Several sources have suggested that it is about time X-Men gets a piece of the Marvel world. So, it’s highly expected that X-Men leader, Professor X will finally make his cameo.

The development of X-Men projects was announced by Marvel in 2019 and now even with the opening of 2022, there is no news on those projects. So, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the answer for Marvel to connect Fox’s X-Men world with the MCU.

The insider who gave several accurate leaks about Spider-Man: No Way Home has claimed that Professor X will definitely be there in the Doctor Strange sequel. Further comments claimed that Illuminati will be introduced in the movie and X-Men will be the leader of this group.

The Illuminati will have Monica Rameau’s Captain Marvel and Captain Carter as active members. There are chances that Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards will also be a part of the Illuminati.

Rumor has it, Both Deadpool and a version of Wolverine, Probably Hugh Jackman will appear in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness.#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/VmaaDAHhRT — All The Superhero Rumors (@Allsuperrumors) January 19, 2022

Though, there are no rumours about who is going to play the role of Professor X, if at all he makes it through the multiverse doors. The list of mutants coming in the Marvel Universe does not end with Professor X, there are all the chances in the world that Wolverine or Deadpool may appear from one of those many universes too.

Iron Man is unlikely to return

The list of rumoured cameos certainly doesn’t stop with X-Men or Fantastic Four. Some theories suggest that Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark will also return in the upcoming movie. Iron Man will return from a universe wherein the end battle against Thanos instead of Tony Stark, Doctor Strange would have sacrificed his life.

'Doctor Strange 2' Leaked Set Photo May Reveal Tom Cruise As Iron Man: https://t.co/ARW84efp0v pic.twitter.com/J9kWIb5U5g — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) January 21, 2022

Iron Man returning to the big screen sounds like the biggest that can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several social media posts also suggest that it will not be Robert Downey Jr that appears in the Iron Man armour this time, but Tom Cruise.

There are chances that finally after decades, Marvel will star Tom Cruise to come in as Iron Man from some universe. But, the truth is, it is highly unlikely that Iron Man will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it is even less probable that Tom Cruise will make that cameo.

Only Logical cameos

The fans are going crazy on social media and trying to connect any dot possible to land their favourite character in the MCU. The fans have been wanting to see John Bernthal’s Punisher come to MCU, but that is not a logical pick or something that can begin with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rumour cast list in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/q1QWiMNRME — MCU, Spider-Man No Way Home Updates (@SpideysUpdates) January 16, 2022

Now, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing on 6th May 2022, the rumours will continue to build over the next few months. No matter how exciting it may sound that any superhero can come from any universe through the multiverse doors, Marvel won’t bring back someone that doesn’t add up to the multiverse grandeur.