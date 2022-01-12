Wonder Woman To Cameo In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Find Out All Details Here!

If grapevines are to be believed, Wonder Woman might make a surprise appearance in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’! It will be her fifth movie appearance for DC Comics’ Extended Universe.

In an exciting development for DC fans, Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman is reportedly set to cameo in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has become one of the DC Extended Universe’s most popular characters since her debut in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. She is set to cameo as herself if reports are to be trusted, confirming fans’ wildest theories about a possible appearance!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Wonder Woman’s Cameo in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

According to an article by The Illuminerdi, Gal Gadot is likely to appear as Wonder Woman in the film. It’s unclear how significant the role will be at this time, but sources claim it’ll be a cameo.

Although it is not yet confirmed whether Superman would also make an appearance in ‘Shazam!’, the latest buzz confirms it is highly likely that Wonder Woman will have a DCEU cameo in the sequel. This will be Gadot’s fifth appearance as Wonder Woman in the DCEU. It’s best to treat it with a grain of salt due to its nature, but until ‘Shazam 2’ arrives in 2023, it could also be an official secret.

Role of Wonder Woman in the Shazam Sequel

It’s not surprising that ‘Shazam! Fury Of the Gods’ will feature Wonder Woman. It makes sense for her to appear in ‘Shazam 2’. It appears that Shazam and his family will be taking on three daughters of Atlas, which may have some connection to Shazam having the stamina of Atlas. The Old Gods are linked to Wonder Woman herself, who is the daughter of Zeus, king of the old gods.

Video Credits: Ping Pong Flix

Shazam is also linked to Zeus. He has the power of Zeus, which may be what draws Wonder Woman into the fold. Wonder Woman may feel compelled to intervene if Shazam is opposed by the daughters of Atlas and goddesses themselves, suggesting that Wonder Woman might similarly use her powers as Shazam does.

Everything We Know About ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, the long-awaited sequel to ‘Shazam!’, 2019’s blockbuster, is set to premiere in the summer of 2023. In 2019, ‘Shazam!’ was released in theatres and earned over $360 million worldwide. After years of waiting and hoping, several fans were ecstatic when Warner Bros. announced the production of a sequel in 2019. The ‘Shazam!’ sequel is expected to be even bigger and crazier than the first film, but story elements are being kept under wraps.

Given the title, ‘Shazam! Fury Of the Gods’, it seems like Billy may be grappling with some literal Gods.

Video Credits: The DC Life

In 2020, it was said that the ‘Shazam!’ sequel will feature a trio of malevolent sisters as the film’s primary baddies. Helen Mirren will star as the eldest sister, Hespera, daughter of Atlas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lucy Liu will be playing Kalypso in the film, according to Helen Mirren. She’ll also be joined by Rachel Zegler. Kalypso is Atlas’ second daughter, while Zegler will be playing the enigmatic third daughter.

During DC Fandome, the film’s villainous sisters were revealed to the public for the first time. However, these will not be the only powerful offspring of gods featured in the movie. A significant DC appearance is also expected in ‘Shazam! Fury Of the Gods’ – Wonder Woman!

‘Shazam! The Fury of the Gods’ is planned to premiere in theatres on June 2, 2023, and its finally time to find out if Wonder Woman will have a cameo in this film. With so much anticipation around her appearance, we’re excited about what she’ll bring into the story with her character as well as how she might be used for marketing purposes. In the meantime, leave your thoughts below on whether or not you think Wonder Woman should have been included in this movie and why?