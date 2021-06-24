Wonder Woman 3’s Success Lies In Zack Snyder’s Original Vision

Wonder Woman 3 will make or break the franchise

The Third Wonder Woman movie is in pre-production this year and might go into production around next year, but there are a lot of things Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot need to keep in mind for the final instalment to become a smash hit.

A Perfect Script

The major problem with Wonder Woman 1984 was its terrible script. If a film doesn’t have a good solid script to follow, the film usually ends up being a mess. The first installment was a massive hit and DC’s biggest film in terms of Box Office revenue since Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises. And the reason why that happened was that the film had a clear direction and an excellent script behind it.

While the third act of Wonder Woman, 2017 wasn’t perfect, the film set up a fantastic solo origin film for Gadot’s Diana Prince and was reflected by how much the audience loved it. The exact opposite happened with the second instalment. The story was all over the place, there was no direction and no proper pacing, which resulted in a very mediocre movie. The emotional payoff achieved by Steve Trevor’s death was reversed just for some gags. Which showed some major cracks in WW84. So they need to do a great one for Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman deserves a proper sendoff

There is a very real possibility that Wonder Woman 3 might be Gal Gadot’s final appearance. While the current WB and DC hierarchy not ready to Restore The Snyderverse and instead content with just solo movies and venturing into new timelines with The Batman and The Flash. Thus, Patty Jenkins needs to make sure this is a good sendoff for Gal Gadot’s brilliantly portrayed Diana Prince.

Compared with other famous sendoff’s, Christain Bale probably received the best one at the end of The Dark Knight trilogy. And while Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill’s future in DC looks bleak, they did get a satisfying conclusion to their arcs over the course of Batman Vs Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So, if Wonder Woman 3 movie is Gal Gadot’s final outing as her now-iconic iteration, they need to make an ending that gives a proper conclusion to the character arc over the trilogy.

Various conclusions to Diana Prince’s arc

The proper way might be to follow Diana’s journey shown at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League which showed that she sends a message back to Themiscyra and the amazons. This will lead to Diana becoming the true queen of Themiscyra and leading them against Darkseid’s army alongside the Justice League.

Another alternate ending the original DC plan drawn up by Snyder had Wonder Woman dying in the Flashpoint movie. While this might now happen in the current timeline, that option remains a possibility, where everything is being changed so fast inside DC, with Discovery soon taking control of Warner Media.