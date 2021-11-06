Wolverine To Wonder Woman – Superheroes Who Are Bisexual

Marvel’s latest instalment Eternals is facing the music just because it represents! While the ‘rotten’ score and ‘critic’s review’ doesn’t matter much its appaling to see people being especially upset about LGBTQ representation. Right before the release many Gulf countries objecting about couple of scenes and asking Disney to cut them out. However, Disney rather decided to Not release the movie in said countries. Great move Disney!

Nonetheless, while some would have objection to the representation in movies, comics they are based on were always an inclusive space. Both Marvel and DC have an impressive lineup of characters, Both franchises have a considerable share of LGBT+ roles, even if the details are not always easy to remember. Here we list out ten superheroes that are bisexual.

Loki – Marvel

We might as well start this list with the most obvious character: Loki. Loki is known for being bisexual, both in folklore and comics. Marvel Universe recently confirmed Loki as their first bisexual superhero whereas the comics knew long before!

loki being bisexual is a part of the character's history in marvel and the norse mythology that inspired loki.



owen wilson saying 'wow' is a meta moment that doesnt add anything to the plot or character.



but yeah great comparison stay mad dean — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2021

Mystique – Marvel

Mystique is another well-known Marvel character, although fans may not be aware that she is also considered bisexual. For a long time, this was just what fans wanted Canon to be.

Now, basically, that can be considered to be the case. She has a relationship with destiny, secretly married Charles Xavier, and has a son born to Azazel. Really, this is just the beginning for her.

mystique from xmen/marvel comics is bisexual (canon) pic.twitter.com/Xh8Mh9UiiO — your fave is lgbtq (@favislgbtq) September 17, 2021

John Constantine – DC

Next on our list is John Constantine. Constantine is from the DC world, and we have no doubt that he is a bisexual character worthy of being included on this list. This fact has also been confirmed by DC, so there is a refreshing nature. We have known for a long time that he is willing to date men and women, this fact has been proven in the character portrayals in comics and Arrowverse (and we hope to see this wherever he appears next).

Matt Ryan Says Constantine Isn't Just Bisexual – He's 'Bi-Specieal' https://t.co/P57VNkLEUB pic.twitter.com/U7mTj5jDMO — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 7, 2020

NohVarr – Marvel

NohVarr, also known as Marvel Boy, is a complicated character, but we know some things about him, for example, he is obviously attractive to both men and women. Over the years, NohVarr has been a member of the Dark Avengers, Youth Avengers, West Coast Avengers, and various other teams. He is known for dating Kate Bishop, and later, expressed some attraction to her current boyfriend (who naturally brought him back).

Also, good to see Hercules on the cover of Marvel's Voices Pride 🏳️‍🌈🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hv9xdptpEL — pame ✿ rictor mexican icon (@bc_leecomics) April 22, 2021

Prodigy – Marvel

David Alleyne, also known as Prodigy, is another hero that should be included in this list. He was once the leader of the Junior Avengers and joined their other iconic teams in Marvel history. He’s definitely a typical bisexual and we really like him. When he confessed all this to Hu Klin, his admiration, sexual desires and feelings were immediately exposed.

Harper Row – DC

Harper Row is a little known hero, especially if you don’t pay attention to the Batman comics. Her nickname is Blue Bird (you might have guessed it from her hair), and she is another charming double hero heroine.

The only sad thing about Harper being bisexual is that he hardly ever shows up. This means that we don’t have any classic relationships that can be animated, although many people are encouraging them!

Mera – DC

Mera may eventually marry a man, but this does not change the fact that she is another superhero on our list. In comics this is part of her unhidden identity, it is an important part of who she is, even if it has not been stated publicly all the time.

Played by Amber Herd on the big screen, Mera is a lucky woman in the comics. She married the King of Atlantis and shared a kiss with the only Wonder Woman as if fans needed more evidence of her preferences!

Happy #PrideMonth everyone! In DC’s Bombshells world, Mera is confirmed as bi and she was Diana’s first kiss. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/VOy26N8DLR — best of mera (@badpostmera) June 2, 2018

Wonder Woman – DC

If you don’t include the very lovely Diana, also known as Wonder Woman, the list of any bisexual superheroes is incomplete. In comics Diana indeed falls in the spectrum, and fans for long have thought Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as bi, but we don’t have a live-action confirmation. However, when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Especially considering how and where Diana grew up. Gadot who is well suited for this role, can provide us with another respectable representation of the classic hero.

Valkyrie – Marvel

If you saw the deleted scenes in Thor: Ragnarok, this fact may be more familiar. But there is no doubt that the Valkyrie portrayed by Tessa Thompson is bisexual in comics. Furthermore, the actress too confirmed it. Director Taika Waititi and Thompson wanted to keep her as a bisexual superhero in the MCU however, the scene was left out of the movie. Now fans can’t help but launch her onto new and favourite ships, like the potential ship between her and Captain Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie Is Bisexual, Tessa Thompson Confirms https://t.co/tm8tv1DuBH pic.twitter.com/66GWqTZeKt — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) October 23, 2017

Wolverine – Marvel

Wolverine and Hercules revealed their love story to the rest of the X-men team, they claimed they were one of the most powerful couples in comics. Talk about that!

Which bisexual superheroes you ship? Let us know in the comments.