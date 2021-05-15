With Mission Impossible 7 Tom Cruise Is Giving Major Throwback Goals

The teasing game begins for MI 7.

Mission impossible, starring Tom Cruise, is unarguably the most successful running franchise to date. With an unbreakable promise of delivering the edge of the seat experience, the seventh iteration of this iconic action-thriller-spy series is all fashioned up. Clearly, nudging us to fasten our seatbelts for yet another roller coaster ride and go gaga about it. After pandemic induced delay Mission Impossible 7s release have shifted multiple times.

Watch: TOM CRUISE STUNTS IN ROME FILMING MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 (MI7)

Despite the world crippling under the clasp of the virus, Christopher McQuarrie (director) and the actor unanimously decided to resume filming without delay. As their commitment for the timely release of the sequel didn’t fell on its knees. We are sure 2022 will be THE YEAR for MI 7.

Ethan Hunt Returns

Yet again, we will see Tom donning the character of IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Also, his brilliant teammates’ will toss their undying efforts once more. Perhaps this time to save the world from even perilous underworld catastrophes.

As we all know, the franchise is well-renowned for experimenting with jaw-dropping stunts. Tom has jumped from a plane about to crash, jumped on a plane about to take-off, rode a helicopter, shot a combat scene atop the sloppy cliff without any CGI effect, scaled Burj Khalifa, and whatnot. The film had it all. To top it up, Cruise performs these breath-taking stunts himself without any doppelganger had us all jump out of the skin.

The worst of the worse finds its way when we know the wait is going to be an extremely long one. Furthermore, the actor takes it upon himself to tease the audience with few official glimpses of the movie.

Quite recently, Empire Magazine made official two still shots from the sequel. In one, Tom is seen riding the dirt bike and perform the stunts. In another snap, he is clinging on the side of a train engine while sporting a blue tux. Both of them have poured in throwback goals.

Tom Cruise gives Empire the lowdown on getting the set of Mission: Impossible 7 back up and running during the pandemic: https://t.co/mHE9GKzOwG pic.twitter.com/GGCb2rwJvE — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 8, 2021

Evidently, this will not tarnish the streak of the actor’s reputation of immaculately pulling off daredevil stunts. And as it goes, this whole scenario has managed to escalate the drama. These fanatic shots undoubtedly had our anticipations scale new heights. And we are drooling to cherish this visual treat all over again.

MI7 Goes Around The Globe

Despite the global pandemic, the seventh instalment is going global. Apparently, the movie is being shot in remarkable locations such as Abu Dabi, Norway, Italy, and other parts of Europe. In his latest interview with Empire Magazine, Tom churns about how he managed the grand shooting schedule in these unprecedented times. He said,

“I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs.”

He further adds, “All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’ So I told the studio, and I told the industry, ‘We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjKXR4GDlWL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And rest is history. The movie was pushed into the production stage last summer. But, owing to the throes of the pandemic, Mission Impossible 7s release date has been shifted to May 2022. Hopefully, the movies will grab a theatrical release instead of the ongoing fashion of OTT release. So, that we will not be robbed of the pleasure of hearing the catchphrase “YOUR MISSION SHOULD YOU CHOOSE TO ACCEPT…”