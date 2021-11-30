Will Smith Demands A Huge MCU Role

Not DCEU but MCU for Will Smith Will Smith who played Deadshot in Suicide Squad is done with DCEU and is looking to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Smith who played Deadshot in Suicide Squad, probably the only reason apart from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn that brought some success for the movie is expected to switch studios and return in some superhuman or superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Smith reportedly wants to join the MCU BUT he will only join if it’s a MAJOR role 🚨



My Picks : Blue Marvel or Reed Richards #Marvel #WillSmith #DisneyPlus #fantasticfour #blerdjuuheardnetwork pic.twitter.com/9CsIDJvTQb — BLERD_JUUHEARD👂🏿 (@pb_threeg) November 22, 2021

Some speculations suggest that Will Smith didn’t return as Deadshot and refrained from reprising his role as he became frustrated when Idris Elba’s Bloodsport walked in as the new Suicide Squad leader.

Will Smith can play several roles in MCU

Now, sources from Giant Freakin Robot report that Will Smith will return in action, probably in a superhero role, but not with DCEU anymore. He is planning to jump from DCEU to the MCU and he has made it very clear that he doesn't want a supporting role, but a major role. In a franchise like MCU, 'larger role' is defined as a big contract like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson and other core Avengers - who gave about a decade to their characters in standalone movies as well as multiple cameos. However, Kevin Feige has said in the past that the studio doesn't need such long commitments from its actors anymore.

Furthermore, sources suggest that Smith is in talks with Marvel Studios and seeing the potential of the actor and the place where the studios stand, they will probably come to peace. MCU fans have jumped ship along with Smith and are eagerly waiting for some official news from Marvel’s side.

Details on Will Smith Having Talks With Kevin Feige to Join the MCU, But He Has Set One Big Condition (Video) https://t.co/nMZE9qpKYr via @samuelenoku pic.twitter.com/1pC7dv89ji — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) November 18, 2021

With the multiversal doors opening, X-Men and Fantastic Four coming to MCU, there are a lot of options where Will Smith can walk with his dynamic aura. From the previous roles he has played, he has proven himself over and over again that he can pull off any role, so MCU signing him up for a major role should not be difficult.

It's time MCU gets more fans

Will Smith has a long and dashing career in Hollywood with movies of different genres in his resume. Though he has been an old actor his fan following does not seem to diminish. So, MCU signing him up for a major role would bring more fans to MCU.

Now, when the long contract tantrum of MCU is no longer applicable, it means Will Smith can play several roles in the timeline. Even the best leading roles will have vacant sides once the contract of any actor finishes. So, it shouldn’t be a big deal for MCU to also give Will Smith a huge role once the production has made up its mind.

Though the information about this is really scarce and there are no legit sources to verify it, but the rumour in itself is out of the box. For now, all that we know is what Will Smith has asked, what Kevin Feige replied is still a mystery.

For now, there is not much we can speculate or verify, all we can do is make peace with the idea that Will Smith might become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.