What Really Happened Between Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars

Where There is Will There Is War

Will Smith’s violent reaction to Chris Rock’s ‘humour’ is still the hottest topic of gossip in the world of entertainment. On Monday world woke up to a slap that was heard across the world. Rock was smacked on the Oscar stage by Smith for a distasteful joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. And ever since, there’s been a tsunami of opinions and comments about the incident. People are already divided on the whole scenario. Some called the best actor winner’s actions ‘over the top’ and ‘unnecessarily aggressive’ and some called out the comedian’s comments on Jada.

Audiences over the Internet reacted as wildly as the incident. Comedian, Seàn Burke tweeted, “Normally the heckling comes before the hitting. Will Smith is an innovator. He’s changed the heckling game forever.”

Another Twitter user expressed their solidarity with Chris Rock by tweeting, “I would be so embarrassed if my man “defended” me like that. There is nothing sexy to me about not being able to control your temper. If you’re losing it like that in public I can only imagine how you act in private. Violence is violence. Red flag #Oscars #WillSmith #ChrisRock”

Some people applauded Will and some applauded Chris for not losing his calm. And yet some expressed their concerns over Pinkett’s toxic dominant attitude toward Will.

Richard William’s Take

Keeping the social media commentary and ‘memery’ aside, Mr Richard William, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams – whose portrayal on-screen brought Smith his first-ever Oscar the same night condemned Smith and expressed surprise that the incident had taken place.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” he told NBC through his son, Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defence.”

Pinkett Smith

Pinkett Smith stayed silent on the whole situation and the public debate that ensued over the merits of Rock’s joke and Smith’s actions until Tuesday when she posted on her Instagram handle: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it”.

It seems she doesn’t want to comment on the whole thing directly.

Will Smith lost his temper after presenter Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Will walked up to Chris on stage and slapped him hard across the face. He later won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologized to the academy but not to Chris. It was only on Tuesday morning that he shared an apology for Chris as well on Instagram. He said that he was embarrassed about what he did.

Our Take

‘When one’s actions, words and thoughts are congruent. Only then can one be in absolute mental equilibrium.’

Chris Rock was wrong, making fun of someone else’s trauma is wrong. It amounts to bullying.

Will Smith was wrong. Responding to words with hands is wrong. It amounts to assault.

And it is wrong to let a bully, in this case, Chris Rock and an assaulter aka Will Smith overshadow Oscar night which was about Art, creativity and entertainment.