Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock Will Take The Baton From Guardians Of The Galaxy

After a post-credit ‘gold cocoon‘ appearance at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 four years ago, it seems the MCU is giving Adam Warlock his much deserved MCU appearance. The third and final installation of Marvel’s GOTG franchise is in its final days of filming and director James Gunn has confirmed another exciting addition to the cast.

The intergalactic warrior was introduced in GOTG Vol.2 as the perfect Sovereign, created by Sovereign leader, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). Ayesha unveiled warlock to her chambermaids as the perfect weapon to destroy the Guardians after they humiliated and stole from her in GOTG 2. However, while she introduced him as “Adam” and promised that he would be the most formidable warrior ever known, eager fans were disappointed when he didn’t make an appearance in any part of Infinity War and Endgame.

Unlocking The Warlock

However, director James Gunn confirmed in a recent tweet that Adam Warlock would be joining the Guardians family and Will Poulter has been cast in the role. But we’ll dive into Will Poulter’s genius later. First, let’s unlock the warlock! – moving on…

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”

Adam Warlock made his first comic appearance in the Fantastic Four comic issues #66 & #67 created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. His original name was in fact “Him” until Roy Thomas and Gil Kane revamped him as “Adam Warlock” in Marvel Premiere #1. With powers that can be equated to that of DC’s Shazam, Warlock can be described as an extremely powerful ‘AI’ intergalactic warrior. – watch out guardians!

Now although Adam has quite the power set – with superspeed, regenerative healing and extensive artificial intelligence topping the list – the Big Bad for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 has already been confirmed as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). So how exactly will Adam Warlock fit into the plot and how significant would his mission to vanquish the Guardians be to the overall plot?

In the comics, Adam has appeared in numerous storylines but most especially when the Infinity Stones are in the discussion. In fact, a 1991 comic version of Infinity Gauntlet featured Warlock as he was summoned to take custody of the soul stone. Butttttt, at this point, Marvel has made it abundantly clear that they are all but done with the Infinity Stones.

So while Warlock’s GOTG 3 involvement might not take the form of any of his previous comic storylines, the MCU might be setting him up for appearances beyond GOTG 3. Of course, with the MCU’s expertise in placing decoys and changing character arcs, you can be sure Warlock’s character development is going to be a pretty interesting one to follow.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

And if you weren’t convinced enough, then a good look at Will Poulter should get you – anyone – excited; Poulter’s acting resume boasts a long line of unconventional acting roles. From early comedy roles in British sitcoms like School of Comedy & We’re the Millers to intimidating – subtly dark – roles in The Maze Runner & Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Poulter’s versatility makes him a perfect fit for that evil-but-comedic antagonist. Marvel previously did something similar with Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

More recent appearances of Poulter are in the semi-horror series Midsommar, The Little Stranger and upbeat Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Although more details about Adam Warlock will likely be under lock and key for a while, Poulter’s unconventional acting style makes it easy to see how the character will flawlessly fit into James Gunn’s already-bizarre Guardians of the Galaxy universe.

Now with GOTG Vol.3 confirmed as the last outing for the MCU’s Guardians, perhaps it does make sense that they have to take on a pretty formidable antagonist. It’ll be exciting to watch Will Poulter bring Adam Warlock’s dynamic character to life.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in May, 2023 and is in its final days of filming. Since it’s been confirmed as the last outing for the Guardians, the MCU might have to turn to a “Warlock” for the protection of the galaxy. Thoughts?