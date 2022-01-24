Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Deserves An Oscar

Spider-Man: No Way Home has three Spider-Men, Five Villains and Matt Murdock, what else do you need… An Oscar maybe?

Imagine you are on a roller coaster, that roller coaster keeps on going higher and higher. Sometimes when you feel it is going to stop and come down, you realize it was giving you a moment to catch your breath and as soon as you have gained your senses back it takes you higher and with more speed. That rollercoaster is the Spider-Man: No Way Home that made its grand release on 16th December 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The Big Three pic.twitter.com/yGCfwFR4yi — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) December 22, 2021

And honestly, the movie is so good that it deserves all the hype and recognition it is getting. The first chartbuster of the post-pandemic era has earned well on the box office. It did fabulous fan service opened the doors of Multiverse and brought together three generations together. Along with Tom Holland, we get Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as his variants. Marvel and Sony are right in their campaigning of Spider-Man: No Way Home for Oscar’s Best Picture and its high time Academy pay attention.

All speculations came true in Spider-Man: No Way Home

After a wild spread of rumours and speculations, fans were badly waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to come to theatres. Most of the rumours and speculations proved themselves to be correct, and the movie was truly extraordinary. It was a treat to watch not just for MCU fans or Spider-Man fans, but anyone in general.

Watch: Tom Holland Fires Back at Martin Scorsese amid Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscar Push

As soon as the movie made its way, the reviews started pouring in. The movie had a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomato in a short span after its release and there are hardly any reviews to date that do not praise the movie. Undoubtedly it is the best and most satisfying Marvel movie of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was filled to the brim with some old amazing faces. The villains that came back, all the three Spider-Men of the era. And not to forget “the lawyer you need”, Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil [Charlie Cox] made his appearance.

Three Spider-Men and Five Villains

No Way Home picks up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left. The movie begins with the footage of Mysterio [Jake Gyllanhall] revealing Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker. To resolve all the chaos that comes with the identity revelation, Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch].

Whatxare the real implications of Doctor Strange’s spell in #SpiderManNoWayHome? The Illuminerdi investigates: https://t.co/Ea3Hrhyky6 — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) December 22, 2021

Doctor Strange, who doesn’t play with realities to help someone in any particular way, sees the bigger cause and considering what Peter Parker has gone through agrees to help him. Now, when he is casting his spell that everyone forgets about who Spider-Man is, Peter interrupts him numerous times, because of which the spell goes wrong and the multiverse cracks open.

After the multiverse doors are open, a lot of signature antagonists arrive in the movie seeking vengeance from Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man. The reign of villains begins with Doc Ock and is followed by Green Goblin. More villains who join in are Sandman, The Lizard, and Electro from different Spider-Man movies.

This said, I thought it was really clever of Sony/Marvel Studios to bring back Spider-Man’s past villains. Yes, its nostalgic but it really served the story well! 👏 A MCU film has never been my fav film of the year till now. IMO, Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves all the hype! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pfBl661Rxd — Bruce Crawford (@BruceCrawford) December 24, 2021

This is not it, when the multiverse doors opened it was not just the villains who came into Tom Holland’s universe, but he got some backup. Rumoured and speculated for the longest time, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared as their own Spider-Man version and fought alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

A Love Letter to Fandom

The film was not only high on action-filled with Spider-Men and signature villains, but it was a hell of a love story too. The film began with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker all in love with Zendaya’s MJ and all through the movie, their relationship kept on building.

Spider-Man No Way Home HD images pic.twitter.com/W3vIwGpUeg — Ian (@Earth_928_2099) December 23, 2021

But, when there’s love in some movie, there will be tragedy and separation. So, No Way Home didn’t fail to show that heart-rending separation too. The reign of separation began when Aunt May died and the entire MCU was left in tears.

Another heart-rending scene came when Doctor Strange had to cast his spell so that the universe forgets who Spider-Man is, as there was no other way to shut the multiverse. So, towards the end of the movie not only the multiverse doors were shut but also MJ no longer recognized Peter Parker.

Related: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Success poses A Great Threat To Hollywood

The movie is a complete package

No Way Home is a complete package and if you are a Marvel enthusiast then you cannot miss watching the movie. The movie has a lot of references from the past Marvel movies so make sure you are well-versed with it so you can connect with every string that Spider-Man pulls.

If you are not a Marvel enthusiast and haven’t been much updated about the Spider universe then also the movie will treat you well with a lot of action and a well-carved story. The powerful storytelling won’t let you feel out of place and the terrific CGI will keep you intact.

Do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will bag an Oscar?