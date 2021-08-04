Here’s Why Margot Robbie Is Done With Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad 2 will show the return to the DC Universe of several fan-favourite characters/ dark superheroes, one of which is Harley Quinn. Played by Margot Robbie, this antihero stole the limelight and gained fans when she first appeared in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Ultimately, the popularity of this role led to her appearing in the form of ‘Birds of Prey’ in 2020. This film features Harley’s collaboration with popular DC characters like Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. Robbie’s performance as Harley was once and all praised by film critics, but this was not enough to increase the film’s box office sales.

Although the discussion about the possible sequel to the Birds of Prey film is still shrouded in mystery, the Suicide Squad provides an opportunity to create more story possibilities for the famous DC anti-heroine. The marketing of the movie shows that a large portion of the running time will include Harley and her antics, and it will be interesting to see how this character will power the hybrid restart/sequel.

MARGOT ROBBIE reveals the future of DCEU

Now, the actress Harley Quinn has revealed the future of the post-suicide squad dark superhero. Margot Robbie told the Entertainment Weekly to discuss the future of DCEU’s Harley Quinn. The Suicide Squad actress admitted that because she filmed the “Birds of Prey” and James Gunn sequel, she needed to temporarily stop playing the superhero role, and pointed out that she did not know when fans would see her role:

“this is Back-to-back shots of birds… Shooting this so I thought, oh, I need to take a break with Harley, because she is very tired, I don’t know when I will see her next time I am as curious as you”.

After James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” was released on August 5, 2021, she has no idea about Harley Quinn’s future.

HARLEY QUINN’s next step?

Margot Robbie not knowing DC’s future plans for Harley Quinn is understandable, especially now that the multiverse concept is the main driving force behind the franchise. Since there are no other items lined up for the famous anti-heroes, this fact magnifies this further.

Once “Suicide Squad” is released on HBO Max and in theatres, the plan is likely to become clearer because James Gunn strongly teased and believed that fans should be ready for some death of the characters in the movie. Although the sequel is unlikely to end Harley, everything is possible now.

If Harley survives Corto Maltese’s Task Force X mission, then it is reasonable to assume that the character will have many opportunities to return in the future. Given that John Cena’s Peacemaker received his own HBO Max series, it is possible for Harley to do the same, adding more depth to the complex but interesting DCEU storyline.

In terms of movies, another sequel to “Suicide Squad” is possible, mainly because Harley is already a common staple of Task Force X. Another way for the character to return is the aforementioned sequel to the Birds of Prey or Harley Quinn’s film in the form of Gotham City Siren with Plant Ivy and Catwoman.

How much are you going to miss Harley if she doesn’t come back?