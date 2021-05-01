Why Gollum Was ‘The One’ To Change The Fate Of The Lord Of The Ring series?

One of the most hooking series of all time, Lord of the Rings, an epic fantasy that came to an end almost two decades ago, still manages to beef up our sense of satisfaction. But even after these couple of years, many mind-boggling questions dangle in the air. One such question being, was Gollum: the creature aka Smeagol, yet another side character of the series, who was just meant to be killed off? Or his absence would have out and out changed the dynamics of the whole series? It is time to dig deep to unriddle this puzzle. But before that, we need to brush up on our memories.

It begins at the end…

Let us journey towards the end of the series and comprehend this more effectively. In the closing scene, Baggins and Gamgee, after an immense struggle, triumphantly reaches Mount Doom in Mordor to finally throw the One Ring in the fire. But Frodo goes haywire and puts it on, reluctant of destroying it, definitely unacknowledged of the consequences.

On the other hand, Smeagol befuddled out of madness, jumps in to take away his precious. And a final tussle happens between the two, where the latter winds up biting off the finger of the protagonist, and finally both falling off to the edge of the mountain. Ostensibly, Frodo gets saved by Sam, but the Ring and Gollum meet their undesired fate.

How Gollum Actually Changed The Series

Amid all of this tumult, the creature changed the course of the series. Had Gollum not intervened in the situation, Frodo would have straight away fled the location with the Ring. Exactly how the movie attempts to depict that is vanishing of Frodo before Gollum catches him for the final bout. As the result, uncaught by Gamgee, the series would not end any different than how it began. Wherein the bearer of the Ring holds it for the selfish motive, rather than considering for the greater good. Also, to emphasize, the duo would not have figured out the route to reach Mordor had it not been for Gollum. And if at all they did, who knows how risk-free it would have been. To encapsulate: the series would have gone in rounds without the apt ending.

Gollum Was More Than A Guide

Interestingly, in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, a conversation between Frodo and Gandalf: the grey drops a massive hint on the importance of Gollum that he was NOT just the guide to Frodo and Sam but the steerer of the whole series. It takes place in Moria, where Gandalf is enlightening Frodo with the history of the Ring.

“Frodo: ‘It’s a pity Bilbo didn’t kill Gollum when he had the chance.’

Gandalf: ‘Pity? It’s a pity that stayed Bilbo’s hand. Many that live deserve death. Some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them, Frodo? Do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment. Even the very wise cannot see all ends. My heart tells me that Gollum has some part to play in it, for good or evil, before this is over. The pity of Bilbo may rule the fate of many.’

Hope this rings your bell. And now you know what Gandalf meant to convey Frodo about Gollum. Evidently, the pity of Bilbo ruled the fate of the series.

