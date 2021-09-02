Who Is ‘The Watcher’ In Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s What If…? Is garnering mixed reactions. The anthology series is based on the same name of comic book’s line. The animated attempts to recreate iconic scenes of the entire MCU saga with different perceptive. It teases the viewers with multiple possibilities for all the characters of the ode without altering the original. The animated version while questioning viewers with What If, simultaneously answers them with the top-notch visual delight.

The Story So Far…

As the series journeys back to the explored timeline, no one synopsis fits all. Each episode is taking a symbolic event from the Marvel universe and alter them suitably to whip out a fresh narrative. By far we’ve seen Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, T’Challa as Star-Lord and death of OG Avengers. All these alternate stories are being watched by the Watcher.

Who is Uatu – The Watcher?

Uatu is the extra-terrestrials known as a Watcher. This celestial being will be voiced by Westworld star Jeffrey Wright. He is tasked to keep a vigilant watch and record the consequential events of the multiple universes of Marvel. With his authoritative voice, the watcher will give narration to the animated series, though he cannot interfere. However, on occasions, it is teased Uatu will have the supremacy to have more involvement than just being a spectator.

Nonetheless the masculine voice announces “I am The Watcher. I observe all that transpires here. But I do not; can not, will not interfere.” The Watcher first appeared in James Gunn’s Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Who is in it?

Since it is an animated anthology, we will only hear the voice-over of actors. Thor, Loki, Jane Foster, Ant-Man, Hulk, Thanos, Nebula, Black Panther, and in brief every character of MCU will reprise their role as voice cast in What If…?

The series was announced before the tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman (RIP King), but producer Kevin Feige revealed that many episodes were recorded before Boseman passed away. The second episode What if T’challa was Star Lord made the fans very emotional.

This is not a one-time business

As MCU branches into the concept of animated series, there is an assurance that this will not be the only animated series in the Marvel world. In last year’s investor day, another animated series ‘I am Groot’ was announced. The details about its cast, character, and synopsis are still thin, but it’s a surety that it will see the daylight.

Evidently, with the What If series, Marvel is looking beyond its two most iconic characters, namely Iron Man and Captain America. It will focus on an extensive exploration of all the heroes of the franchise and justify the phrase “every universe is unique”. As the animation approaches its release date, the audience is waiting for the infinite what-if question to get answered.

To watch the series, you need to tune in to Disney+. At present, a single-season will have 10 episodes. Interestingly, season 2 has also been confirmed.