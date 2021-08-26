Tom Hardy returns as Venom in the Sony Picture’s Universe Of Marvel Characters [SPUMC] with Woody Harrelson as Carnage. The movie promises the long-awaited Venom vs Carnage fight and wonders if MCU might be on the horizon. There’s so much going on in the MCU right now that everything and anything is possible. With the advent of Marvel Multiverse and Doc Ock and Green Goblin already making an appearance in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home the anticipation is running high.

Watch: Venom Trailer Breakdown with Director Andy Serkis

Video Credits; IGN

Who is Venom in SPUMC?

Venom the symbiote who bonded with Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy in the first Venom movie already had a very funny personality, but the trailer for the second movie shows that their relationship has evolved even more. Venom is shown singing a song and making breakfast for Eddie (albeit very terribly). Eddie is also shown to have rules for Venom by having the no-eating human rule taped on his wall.

BREAKING: Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage will reportedly be delayed again to 2022, taking Morbius' January release date. https://t.co/dS1WemGNDC pic.twitter.com/H9anSDRUDN — IGN (@IGN) August 24, 2021

Carnage will be the antagonist in Venom 2

Woody Harrelson is back as the violent sadistic murderer Cletus Kasady. Cletus Kasady was a severely mentally unstable serial killer who briefly shared a cell with Eddie Brock. When Eddie broke out, he left a part of his Symbiote behind, and Carnage was born. Using the abilities of his new symbiote, Cletus created a long history of slaughtering people and being put in jail for it. In the long list of Symbiotes that arrive on earth, each of them has a personality, so they choose their host.

Where does Venom fit in the larger MCU?

Tom Hardy says Venom and Eddie Brock are part of a universal canon among those who know about superheroes.” I’d like to be part of that legacy and not bugger it up completely”

Tom Hardy is optimistic about the third movie as well,

“I’m thinking about the third movie as well because I think you need to write that at the same time,” he says. Later, when I ask him if he and Marcel will also be writing the story for the third, he says: “A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio was pleased with number two.”

So will Venom 2 be connected to MCU?

No, not really. According to director Andy Serkis, this Venom trilogy is its own thing at this point. Both the movies have taken references from the original SpiderMan comics but are based on the Venom solo comics where he becomes the famous Anti Hero we saw in the first movie.

In a shot of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that only lasts a second, a mysterious (and quite blurry) figure appears. Theories about whether it could be Lizard or possibly Tom Hardy's Venom are now making their rounds. pic.twitter.com/qrQZExHR2C — IGN (@IGN) August 24, 2021

But what does Tom Hardy think about venom going up against Tom Hollands’s spiderman in the MCU?

“Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Related: Tom Hardy’s Venom 2 Kick Starts Sony’s Marvel Multiverse Without Tom Holland

So while the Disney Sony Netflix deal might see the Spiderverse characters interacting, this is too early for us to start hoping for that. Things might change after Tom Holland’s Spiderman trilogy and Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy is complete. But the Venom played by Tom Hardy shows him being a good guy, so it would make no sense for him to fight Spiderman.

The long-teased Carnage Vs Venom will finally happen in this movie. It will be very hard for Venom to take down Carnage who is so much stronger and looks terrifying in the first look.

Venom: Let there be Carnage was scheduled for a September release but might be pushed back to next year.