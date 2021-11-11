What If…? Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Marvel Cinematic Universe just dropped a successful season 1 of What If…? Based on the same name of comic book’s line it is an animated anthology series that recreated iconic scenes of the entire MCU saga with different perceptive. It teases the viewers with multiple possibilities for all the characters of the ode without altering the original. The animated version while questioning viewers with What If, simultaneously answers them with the top-notch visual delight.

So, as swiftly as the Watcher (Jeffery Wright) assembled the Guardians of Multiverse against an inevitable Ultron, Marvel Studios too decided to swiftly greenlight a Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about What if…? Seaon 2.

What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley confirms that the Gamora and Iron Man episode will air in Season 2 and explains what happened to it.https://t.co/HZntSjtXim pic.twitter.com/lADizEMN9J — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) October 7, 2021

When is What if season 2 coming out?

While there’s no official confirmation about when the series is slated to release one can expect it to come out as soon as late Summer 2022. Just like season 1, the second one will have a total of 9 episodes. Much of the content is already locked in as per AC Bradley head writer of the show who told Entertainment Weekly, “Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season.”

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. @MarvelStudios' first animated series, What If…?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on #DisneyPlus. @WhatIfOfficial #SummerOfDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/x3tdwjhzW5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 8, 2021

The Watcher

Season 1 introduced us to Uatu, the extra-terrestrial known as the Watcher. This celestial being will be voiced by Westworld star Jeffrey Wright. He is tasked to keep a vigilant watch and record the consequential events of the multiple universes of Marvel. With his authoritative voice, the watcher will give narration to the animated series, though he cannot interfere. However, for the finale, the Watcher broke his oath and had more involvement than just being a spectator.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

The Watcher first appeared in James Gunn’s Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In it, Wright shared the screen space with Stan Lee.

Cast – The New Guardians of The Multiverse

Since it is an animated anthology, we will only hear the voice-over of actors. Thor, Loki, Jane Foster, Ant-Man, Hulk, Thanos, Nebula, Black Panther, and in almost brief every character of MCU will reprise their role as voice cast in What If…? Along with the OG cast many new characters like Shang-Chi and Eternals too will show up in Season 2 of What if…? In short, the Guardians of the Multiverse roster is going to expand with each episode.

More Marvel Animations on the Way

As MCU branches into the concept of animated series, there is an assurance that this will not be the only animated series in the Marvel world. In last year’s investor day, another animated series ‘I am Groot’ was announced. The details about its cast, character, and synopsis are still thin, but it’s a surety that it will see the daylight.

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters.



I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U5nfDkFKjW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Evidently, with the What If series, Marvel is looking beyond its two most iconic characters, namely Iron Man and Captain America. It will focus on an extensive exploration of all the heroes of the franchise and justify the phrase “every universe is unique”.